Law enforcement prepares for beach influx





Camps Bay Beach over the festive season. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN

Law enforcement authorities are gearing up for a bumper festive season as more locals descend on the coastline and other tourist hotspots during December and January.

After a lull in festive activity during the two pandemic years, the Mother's City's beaches and municipal swimming pools will be packed to the brim.

Last month, the City of Cape Town launched their annual festive season readiness campaign, a comprehensive plan focused on visible policing and public safety.

Metro police, traffic officers and law enforcement will be ramped up on busy roads and there will be increased patrols around malls, beaches and other public amenities.

Zain Johnson speaks to Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement on their plans.

We will identify the areas that require additional policing and we'll deploy accordingly. It's been fairly quiet over the last few days, probably because of the weather. But we expect things to pick up quite dramatically after Christmas. Wayne Dyason, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson

Officials have noticed a reduction in the number of alcohol confiscations since the start of December. But with the expected increase in beachgoers, this number is expected to spike.

When you go to the beach, leave the alcohol at home. Alcohol and swimming are incompatible. It increases the risk of drownings and kids getting lost, because parents are under the influence. At our last count, we had 8000 bottles, but we're hoping for an improvement. Wayne Dyason, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson

Gang violence and other crimes also sees a sharp rise during the festive season. The City of Cape Town says there has deployed more LEAP officers to crime hotspots on the Cape Flats.

Dyason had some vital safety tips for those hitting the beaches and other busy spots over the festive season.

When it comes to the beaches, swim where the lifeguards are on duty. Swim between the red and yellow flags, which is a safe bathing area. Don't drink and swim. Always supervise your children. We have the Identikids project, where you can get a bracelet for your child. This will enable us to find them quicker should they go missing. Wayne Dyason, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson

