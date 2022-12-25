Free music and arts programme for youth
You can learn anything on the internet these days, but nothing will come close to having a one-on-one with a teacher or mentor.
In a bid to empower impoverished youth to learn new skills and find their passion, a free holiday programme on music and arts is being offered.
Led by media personality Selwyn Bartlett, the programme was initiated by the Department of Arts and Culture last year.
The programme takes place from 9am until 3pm from the 3rd to 13 January 2023.
Zain Johnson spoke to media personality Selwyn Bartlett to get the details.
The programme is aimed at youth between the ages of 13 and 34. We're looking at high school and college students and unemployed youth.Selwyn Bartlett, media personality
There are currently three different components: a sports course in Bonteheuwel, a music programme in Lotus River and a separate art, music and media programme in another part of the area.
The programme start off with art in week one and we have a well known graffiti artist called Serge One who started a mural on the school wall where we're based. We want to complete that during the first week. The music part teaches you about music industry, artist etiquette, songwriting and protocol.Selwyn Bartlett, media personality
The media part is focused on journalism and broadcasting and we're getting in different journalists to guide the youth on where to study and how to look for a job.Selwyn Bartlett, media personality
The youth are given free meals and free wifi. To register, get in touch with Selwyn Bartlett on Whatsapp 072 621 5894
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/youth-active-jump-happy-sunrise-570881/
More from Local
Gift of the Givers ramps up emergency response to Boksburg explosion
Zain Johnson speaks to Gift of the Giver's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on their emergency response plan in the wake of the Boksburg explosion.Read More
Law enforcement prepares for beach influx
Zain Johnson speaks to Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.Read More
Boksburg tanker explosion: 8 dead, multiple injured including 6 firefighters
EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire. It's understood that it then exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flamesRead More
Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert
Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni.Read More
How are overloaded vehicles being managed this holiday season?
With many people travelling around the country for the holidays there have been some dangerously overloaded taxis on our roads.Read More
Loadshedding will disrupt pool access & times over festive peak in Cape Town
With 8 swimming pools already temporarily closed for maintenance around CPT, load shedding adds extra disruptions for pool-goers.Read More
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.Read More
Eskom wants 32% tariff hike, but will probably 'only' get 19% - energy expert
The national energy regulator has until 12 January to decide on Eskom’s tariffs for 2023.Read More
'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal
The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this month after being found guilty on six counts of bringing the party into disrepute.Read More