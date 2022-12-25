Free music and arts programme for youth





pixabay.com

You can learn anything on the internet these days, but nothing will come close to having a one-on-one with a teacher or mentor.

In a bid to empower impoverished youth to learn new skills and find their passion, a free holiday programme on music and arts is being offered.

Led by media personality Selwyn Bartlett, the programme was initiated by the Department of Arts and Culture last year.

The programme takes place from 9am until 3pm from the 3rd to 13 January 2023.

Zain Johnson spoke to media personality Selwyn Bartlett to get the details.

The programme is aimed at youth between the ages of 13 and 34. We're looking at high school and college students and unemployed youth. Selwyn Bartlett, media personality

There are currently three different components: a sports course in Bonteheuwel, a music programme in Lotus River and a separate art, music and media programme in another part of the area.

The programme start off with art in week one and we have a well known graffiti artist called Serge One who started a mural on the school wall where we're based. We want to complete that during the first week. The music part teaches you about music industry, artist etiquette, songwriting and protocol. Selwyn Bartlett, media personality

The media part is focused on journalism and broadcasting and we're getting in different journalists to guide the youth on where to study and how to look for a job. Selwyn Bartlett, media personality

The youth are given free meals and free wifi. To register, get in touch with Selwyn Bartlett on Whatsapp 072 621 5894

