Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gift of the Givers ramps up emergency response to Boksburg explosion Zain Johnson speaks to Gift of the Giver's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on their emergency response plan in the wake of the Boksburg... 25 December 2022 8:19 AM
Free music and arts programme for youth Zain Johnson speaks to media personality Selwyn Bartlett to learn more about a free holiday programme for youth focused on music a... 25 December 2022 6:39 AM
Law enforcement prepares for beach influx Zain Johnson speaks to Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement. 24 December 2022 10:02 AM
View all Local
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this... 23 December 2022 8:41 AM
View all Politics
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023 "It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four." 23 December 2022 12:08 PM
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram. 23 December 2022 9:54 AM
Eskom wants 32% tariff hike, but will probably 'only' get 19% - energy expert The national energy regulator has until 12 January to decide on Eskom’s tariffs for 2023. 23 December 2022 9:22 AM
View all Business
Do cheap sunglasses work? Sunglasses are a must during the summer season. Zain Johnson speaks to optometrist Adelle Camarena on whether you need to fork out... 24 December 2022 7:07 AM
Book Club: The best reads of 2022 With only a few days left of 2022 let us look back at some of the best books of the year. 23 December 2022 3:44 PM
As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments? It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between. 23 December 2022 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title. 23 December 2022 12:11 PM
Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December. 23 December 2022 11:20 AM
Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham. 23 December 2022 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 71-year-old President Salva Kiir Mayardit wets himself on live tv Is he fit to rule? 23 December 2022 2:55 PM
US to give Patriot air defence system to Ukraine The US will send a single Patriot battery to Ukraine to assist the country in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 23 December 2022 2:47 PM
Fifty enslaved workers freed from rat infested sweat shop following a raid 'One down, rather a lot more to go,' says Adam Gilchrist. 23 December 2022 2:34 PM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Free music and arts programme for youth

25 December 2022 6:39 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Department of Arts and Culture
arts

Zain Johnson speaks to media personality Selwyn Bartlett to learn more about a free holiday programme for youth focused on music and the arts.
pixabay.com
pixabay.com

You can learn anything on the internet these days, but nothing will come close to having a one-on-one with a teacher or mentor.

In a bid to empower impoverished youth to learn new skills and find their passion, a free holiday programme on music and arts is being offered.

Led by media personality Selwyn Bartlett, the programme was initiated by the Department of Arts and Culture last year.

The programme takes place from 9am until 3pm from the 3rd to 13 January 2023.

Zain Johnson spoke to media personality Selwyn Bartlett to get the details.

The programme is aimed at youth between the ages of 13 and 34. We're looking at high school and college students and unemployed youth.

Selwyn Bartlett, media personality

There are currently three different components: a sports course in Bonteheuwel, a music programme in Lotus River and a separate art, music and media programme in another part of the area.

The programme start off with art in week one and we have a well known graffiti artist called Serge One who started a mural on the school wall where we're based. We want to complete that during the first week. The music part teaches you about music industry, artist etiquette, songwriting and protocol.

Selwyn Bartlett, media personality

The media part is focused on journalism and broadcasting and we're getting in different journalists to guide the youth on where to study and how to look for a job.

Selwyn Bartlett, media personality

The youth are given free meals and free wifi. To register, get in touch with Selwyn Bartlett on Whatsapp 072 621 5894

Scroll up for the interview.




25 December 2022 6:39 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Department of Arts and Culture
arts

More from Local

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Gift of the Givers ramps up emergency response to Boksburg explosion

25 December 2022 8:19 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Gift of the Giver's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on their emergency response plan in the wake of the Boksburg explosion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay Beach over the festive season. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN

Law enforcement prepares for beach influx

24 December 2022 10:02 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Boksburg tanker explosion: 8 dead, multiple injured including 6 firefighters

24 December 2022 7:19 AM

EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire. It's understood that it then exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flames

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: High level military explosives were recovered in the East Rand. Picture: @SAPoliceService/twitter

Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert

23 December 2022 3:52 PM

Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

How are overloaded vehicles being managed this holiday season?

23 December 2022 12:10 PM

With many people travelling around the country for the holidays there have been some dangerously overloaded taxis on our roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Newlands Swimming Pool re-opens on 26 March 2022. Image: City of Cape Town @CityofCT

Loadshedding will disrupt pool access & times over festive peak in Cape Town

23 December 2022 12:04 PM

With 8 swimming pools already temporarily closed for maintenance around CPT, load shedding adds extra disruptions for pool-goers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World's most expensive spice, saffron

South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world

23 December 2022 9:54 AM

The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

Eskom wants 32% tariff hike, but will probably 'only' get 19% - energy expert

23 December 2022 9:22 AM

The national energy regulator has until 12 January to decide on Eskom’s tariffs for 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal

23 December 2022 8:41 AM

The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this month after being found guilty on six counts of bringing the party into disrepute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Stormers' Deon Fourie celebrates the side's United Rugby Championship victory. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'

23 December 2022 8:17 AM

Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal

Politics Local

South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world

Local Business

Visiting Ikapa? Here's how to pronounce a few useful ISIXHOSA phrases

Lifestyle

Gift of the Givers ramps up emergency response to Boksburg explosion

Local

EWN Highlights

Boksburg blast: Parties question safety of moving dangerous goods on SA's roads

25 December 2022 4:16 PM

Increasing number of teen mothers under 17, says Stats SA

25 December 2022 3:47 PM

Policeman found shot and stabbed in Lwandle on Christmas morning

25 December 2022 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA