Gift of the Givers ramps up emergency response to Boksburg explosion





The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

It's going to be a bleak Christmas for many families affected by yesterday's horrific explosion in Boksburg, which has claimed the lives of 10 people and injured more than 160.

Chaos ensured when a gas tanker under bridge exploded, collapsing the bridge and damaging parts of the OR Tambo hospital nearby.

There were scenes of absolute devastation as charred bodies were strewn across the street and burnt casualties searched desperately for help.

An investigation into the tragedy is now underway.

Zain Johnson spoke to Gift of the Giver's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on their emergency response plan in the wake of the explosion.

When we looked at the situation, we said they may need ambulances. We have a partner called Medi-Response who offered ambulances. During this time, many hospitals are understaffed. If something like this happens, you're going to run into trouble. We then offered our personnel and some flew in from across the country to assist. We have wound and burn specialists and all kinds of other specialists on offer. Then we got a call from the president of the Burns Society, to offer team members as well. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Giver's founder

We must compliment the emergency services, firefighters, medical workers, SAPS, Gauteng health department and the neighbouring community. They were brilliant in responding very quickly. And this is the spirit of what South Africa is all about. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Giver's founder

Sooliman said another key priority was to distribute most urgent medical supplies to emergency personnel working at the scene.

They needed burn dressings, burn shields, crepe bandages, analgesia, anaesthetics, pain delivery pumps, cleaning agents, special nutritional feeds, nasogastric pumps and other consumables. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Giver's founder

The problem was that all pharmaceutical companies closed for the festive season. So we put our specialist teams to work with these companies and by 12pm, we secured all the essential supplies required and started delivering these to the hospitals. We also distributed bottled water, energy drinks, energy biscuits, chocolates, noodles and fruits to the firefighters, emergency services, health workers and their families. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Giver's founder

