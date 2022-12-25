Man drowns at Melkbosstrand on Christmas Eve
CAPE TOWN - Rescue officials in the Western Cape have had a busy twenty-four hours.
Members of the NSRI responded to a drowning incident at Melkbosstrand on Saturday.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon: "After extensive efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly, he was declared deceased by paramedics. Police have opened an inquest docket. The body of the man has been taken in to the care of government health forensic pathology services. Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man."
Meanwhile, two tourists were rescued by helicopter while hiking in Franschoek and Kirstenbosch Gardens.
Both had sustained injuries and were airlifted by chopper for treatment.
The Wilderness Search and Rescue said that it was expecting a large number of visitors over the festive season and has urged people to exercise care while hiking or doing other outdoor activities.
This article first appeared on EWN : Man drowns at Melkbosstrand on Christmas Eve
Source : NSRI
