Great news! Far fewer fatalities on our roads (so far) this festive season
John Maytham interviews Jandré Bakker, Head of Communications at the Western Cape Transport And Public Works.
Festive season traffic has returned to pre-covid levels.
As part of its annual Safely Home campaign, Western Cape Transport and Public Works has intensified roadblocks, speed control operations, and vehicle checkpoints along the major traveling routes in the province.
Traffic authorities say they are determined to reduce the number of road fatalities.
We're cautiously optimistic about this year's statistics. While I cannot release the figures just yet, it's looking much better than last year. Last year, we were speaking about the major public transport incidents and this year we haven't had those.Jandré Bakker, Western Cape Transport And Public Works head of communications
Bakker attributes the change in the behaviour of public transport drivers to the department having adapted its strategy from roadblocks to more visibly policing over a wider area.
You might think you're passing a roadblock and then it's free for the next 50 kilometres. But it's not the case this year... we will be somewhere along the route.Jandré Bakker, Western Cape Transport And Public Works head of communications
Bakker anticipates traffic flow will increase over the News Year's Day weekend and the following weekend when families return home for the reopening of school.
Between those dates is where you see those movements along the coastal towns. If we look at the N1 outgoing yesterday, there were between 300 and 500 long-distance cars per hour going to Beaufort West. On the N2 Sir Lowry's pass, we had about 1000 cars per hour, reaching a peak of 1700 per hour by 2pm the afternoon.Jandré Bakker, Western Cape Transport And Public Works head of communications
