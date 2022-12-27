[90 years ago today] SA abandons 'gold standard', sparking economic expansion
The value of the South African pound was backed by physical gold before 1932.
As the Great Depression set in, many countries abandoned this “gold standard” and devaluated their currencies.
South Africa, however, (under General J.B.M. Hertzog) briefly maintained its gold standard, and farmers were hard hit when the resulting spike in the cost of South African goods devastated exports, especially minerals and wool.
Hertzog finally abandoned the gold standard on 27 December 1932, choosing to link the value of the local currency to the pound sterling.
The move returned South Africa's fortunes; gold prices increased and sparked a phase of economic expansion.
Soon after leaving the gold standard in 1932, revenue from the sale of gold increased remarkably well.
Many historians have argued that because of this, the Johannesburg Municipality was able to raise money from both taxes and from providing housing for residents of the city's inner city slum yards that had been earmarked for removal for nearly a decade.
The municipality's earlier attempts were thwarted as the residents could not be removed from the slums until alternative accommodation had been provided for them, and the Municipality could not provide alternative housing for lack of finances.
The increased revenue from the sale of gold provided the finances required to achieve this.
