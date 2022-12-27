Sewage on Cape Town beaches: 'Pump station failures are heartbreaking'





John Maytham interviews Alex Lansdowne, Chair of the Mayoral Advisory Committee for Water Quality in Wetlands and Waterways.

Cape Town's shoreline is in a precarious situation due to persistent power cuts at sewage pump stations.

Up to April this year, the city suffered seven pump station failures.

In September, 32 pump stations failed while 23 broke down in October, showing a direct correlation between the pump station failures and load shedding.

Measures are in place to mitigate the effects of load-shedding, but the City of Cape Town remains concerned about the impact on service delivery and tourism.

FILE: An aerial view of Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

We are in the middle of a bumper tourism season and many people visit Cape Town for its natural assets. The pollution and the pump session failures due to load shedding have been heartbreaking and difficult for us. Alex Lansdowne, Mayoral Advisory Committee chair for water quality in wetlands and waterways

Since the start of December, the City of Cape Town has closed parts of Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, and Bakoven beaches due to sewage pollution.

These beaches have since been reopened.

We follow international benchmarks to study and understand whether the beaches are safe. We do daily testing for E. coli and other metrics. Once those are within safe limits for users, we will reopen the beach. It takes about three to five days, depending on certain dynamics. Alex Lansdowne, Mayoral Advisory Committee chair for water quality in wetlands and waterways

The City of Cape Town says the continuous high levels of load shedding have severely impacted critical water and sanitation infrastructure that services residents.

The sewage pump stations are often found in low-lying areas near the coast or a river, where a sewage pipeline leaves the pump station to assist with the flow of the sewage. When there's load shedding, the pump station will have an intermittent power supply. It will go off and then back on due to a generator or UPS. But in fact, pump stations are not designed to be turned on and off. Alex Lansdowne, Mayoral Advisory Committee chair for water quality in wetlands and waterways

That means the infrastructure struggles to turn back on or there's been a pressure problem somewhere else because the pump station isn't able to maintain the pressure in the pipes. That's when we have an overflow into a river, vlei or the ocean which results in pollution. Alex Lansdowne, Mayoral Advisory Committee chair for water quality in wetlands and waterways

