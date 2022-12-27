Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: How to priorities your mental health
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christel Roets - Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central
Today at 05:10
Domestic Travel back with a BANG!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mashoto Mokgethi - Domestic Tourism Hub Head at Sho't left
Today at 05:50
Update on Nelson Mandela Bay water crises
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joseph Tsatsire - Director: Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Today at 06:15
Philippi Village - creating hope for entrepreneurs and small businesses
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bushra Razack
Today at 06:25
Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Writer at Business Insider
Today at 06:40
There is more to lifeguarding then meets the eye - a well oiled system
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Ayres | Executive Director of Rescue Services
Today at 06:55
Return of loadshedding threatens harvest
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ivan Meyer
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Measles alert: what you need to know
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kerrigan McCarthy
Today at 07:20
Update: Nelson Mandela Bay service delivery on course?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Retief Odendaal | Executive Mayor NMB Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 07:55
Boksburg: the cost of recovery
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 08:07
Best of the Best: The Book Lounge's best reads 2022
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Today at 08:21
Trucks transporting minerals - a recipe for disaster?!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 08:45
According to an air fryer expert, here's which air fryer John should purchase
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Louisa Holst
Today at 09:15
Best-ever CCID guide – for all budgets - to downtown Cape Town this season
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 09:40
Dangers of energy drinks
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO at Proactive Health Solutions
Today at 10:04
Africa Report with JJ Cornish - final one for 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Table Mountain Cableway
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 10:30
Seven Residential Property Trends Projected for 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Grant Smee - Managing Director at One Realty Property Group
Today at 10:45
Top movies on Netflix for 2022/3
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Stephen Aspeling
Today at 11:05
Pandemic splits: have the divorce rates for 2023 stabilized?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shando Theron
Today at 11:45
REPLAY: what do you do if a person has a stroke?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Great news! Far fewer fatalities on our roads (so far) this festive season After a busy Christmas weekend, road traffic authorities now turn their focus to the coming New Year's weekend. 27 December 2022 6:31 AM
Man drowns at Melkbosstrand on Christmas Eve Members of the NSRI responded to a drowning incident at Melkbosstrand on Saturday. 25 December 2022 8:20 AM
Gift of the Givers ramps up emergency response to Boksburg explosion Zain Johnson speaks to Gift of the Giver's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on their emergency response plan in the wake of the Boksburg... 25 December 2022 8:19 AM
View all Local
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this... 23 December 2022 8:41 AM
View all Politics
[90 years ago today] SA abandons 'gold standard', sparking economic expansion On 27 December 1932, the country joined much of the rest of the world in delinking its currency to physical gold. 27 December 2022 5:58 AM
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023 "It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four." 23 December 2022 12:08 PM
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram. 23 December 2022 9:54 AM
View all Business
New Year's goals that will make you a better person Some ideas to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person. 27 December 2022 4:44 AM
5 ways to kickstart your new year Before we embark on New Year's resolutions, it's great to kickstart the year with a bang. 27 December 2022 4:40 AM
How to keep your New Year's resolutions In order to stick to your resolution, there are a few tips and tricks that can help. 27 December 2022 4:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title. 23 December 2022 12:11 PM
Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December. 23 December 2022 11:20 AM
Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham. 23 December 2022 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 71-year-old President Salva Kiir Mayardit wets himself on live tv Is he fit to rule? 23 December 2022 2:55 PM
US to give Patriot air defence system to Ukraine The US will send a single Patriot battery to Ukraine to assist the country in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 23 December 2022 2:47 PM
Fifty enslaved workers freed from rat infested sweat shop following a raid 'One down, rather a lot more to go,' says Adam Gilchrist. 23 December 2022 2:34 PM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years

27 December 2022 8:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.

Dianne Hawker interviews Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner.

Using your credit and debit cards more efficiently can save you a lot if you understand them better, says Roelofse.

Debit cards

Debit cards are linked directly to your bank account.

When you use it to buy something, the money is immediately taken off your account, which is useful for those wary of overspending,

Credit cards

Your bank determines your credit card limit.

You must pay back what you owe at the end of the month otherwise you pay around 20% interest on the balance.

You must be aware of your balance and make your payment in time to avoid the costs.

At the outset, it appears that debit cards are the way to go as you are spending money you have earned, and you don’t need to worry about getting into a debt that costs you interest.

But wait a bit… there are fees to consider

The debit card charges you for each transaction that you make whereas credit cards don’t.

So here is where you can take charge and earn a bit extra.

If you plan your month more carefully, setting aside an amount of money that you intend to use, then you should use your credit card for all transactions, which would save you a fortune in transaction fees.

Come the end of the month, you will have the money set aside to settle the balance and avoid the interest.

Using a credit card wisely means you are using the bank’s money free of charge.

You can get extra mileage if you keep the money in your access bond or an interest-bearing bank account.

You could get even savvier by linking these accounts to your internet banking profile so that you can keep an eye on the credit card balance and transfer the balance immediately when you need to.

Understanding the way these cards work can turn the costs into a benefit

Assume you make 20 transactions on your debit card in a month.

You pay R4 per transaction which amounts to R80.

Using your credit card will save you this R80.

If you have a spend of R10 000 in a month and keep this in your bond at 10% then you receive an extra R80.

You then have made R160 for the month.

If you reinvest these earnings at, say, 5% then you will have R10 894 after five years.

So, getting savvy with your cards can make a difference if you really set your mind to it, but it takes focus and discipline.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.




