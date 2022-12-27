Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years





Dianne Hawker interviews Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner.

Using your credit and debit cards more efficiently can save you a lot if you understand them better, says Roelofse.

Debit cards

Debit cards are linked directly to your bank account.

When you use it to buy something, the money is immediately taken off your account, which is useful for those wary of overspending,

Credit cards

Your bank determines your credit card limit.

You must pay back what you owe at the end of the month otherwise you pay around 20% interest on the balance.

You must be aware of your balance and make your payment in time to avoid the costs.

At the outset, it appears that debit cards are the way to go as you are spending money you have earned, and you don’t need to worry about getting into a debt that costs you interest.

But wait a bit… there are fees to consider

The debit card charges you for each transaction that you make whereas credit cards don’t.

So here is where you can take charge and earn a bit extra.

If you plan your month more carefully, setting aside an amount of money that you intend to use, then you should use your credit card for all transactions, which would save you a fortune in transaction fees.

Come the end of the month, you will have the money set aside to settle the balance and avoid the interest.

Using a credit card wisely means you are using the bank’s money free of charge.

You can get extra mileage if you keep the money in your access bond or an interest-bearing bank account.

You could get even savvier by linking these accounts to your internet banking profile so that you can keep an eye on the credit card balance and transfer the balance immediately when you need to.

Understanding the way these cards work can turn the costs into a benefit

Assume you make 20 transactions on your debit card in a month.

You pay R4 per transaction which amounts to R80.

Using your credit card will save you this R80.

If you have a spend of R10 000 in a month and keep this in your bond at 10% then you receive an extra R80.

You then have made R160 for the month.

If you reinvest these earnings at, say, 5% then you will have R10 894 after five years.

So, getting savvy with your cards can make a difference if you really set your mind to it, but it takes focus and discipline.

