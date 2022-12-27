Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday

Today at 04:50 Health Feature: How to priorities your mental health Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Christel Roets - Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central

Today at 05:10 Domestic Travel back with a BANG! Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Mashoto Mokgethi - Domestic Tourism Hub Head at Sho't left

Today at 05:50 Update on Nelson Mandela Bay water crises Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Joseph Tsatsire - Director: Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Today at 06:15 Philippi Village - creating hope for entrepreneurs and small businesses Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Bushra Razack

Today at 06:25 Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit! Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Andrew Thompson - Writer at Business Insider

Today at 06:40 There is more to lifeguarding then meets the eye - a well oiled system Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Brett Ayres | Executive Director of Rescue Services

Today at 06:55 Return of loadshedding threatens harvest Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Ivan Meyer

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Measles alert: what you need to know Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Dr Kerrigan McCarthy

Today at 07:20 Update: Nelson Mandela Bay service delivery on course? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Retief Odendaal | Executive Mayor NMB Municipality

Today at 07:43 The World View with John Adderley Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

John Adderley

Today at 07:55 Boksburg: the cost of recovery Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.

Today at 08:07 Best of the Best: The Book Lounge's best reads 2022 Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Mervyn Sloman

Today at 08:21 Trucks transporting minerals - a recipe for disaster?! Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association

Today at 08:45 According to an air fryer expert, here's which air fryer John should purchase Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Louisa Holst

Today at 09:15 Best-ever CCID guide – for all budgets - to downtown Cape Town this season Views and News with Clarence Ford

Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid

Today at 09:40 Dangers of energy drinks Views and News with Clarence Ford

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO at Proactive Health Solutions

Today at 10:04 Africa Report with JJ Cornish - final one for 2023 Views and News with Clarence Ford

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:15 Table Mountain Cableway Views and News with Clarence Ford

Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

Today at 10:30 Seven Residential Property Trends Projected for 2023 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Grant Smee - Managing Director at One Realty Property Group

Today at 10:45 Top movies on Netflix for 2022/3 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Stephen Aspeling

Today at 11:05 Pandemic splits: have the divorce rates for 2023 stabilized? Views and News with Clarence Ford

Shando Theron

