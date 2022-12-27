Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG - Two days after Christmas, power utility Eskom on Tuesday announced the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding from 4pm and 5am on Wednesday.
Eskom said this would be repeated every day for the rest of the week.
Thereafter, Stage 2 power cuts will take effect from 5am on Wednesday until 4pm.
"Eskom appeals to the public to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period," said Eskom in a statement.
