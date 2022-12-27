Christmas Day racism: FS police confirm attempted murder probe
JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Free State confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted murder against three men accused of attacking two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre on Christmas Day.
The trio was among a group of white men who shoved, slapped and strangled the siblings for swimming in what they called a "whites only" pool.
A video that went viral on social media gripped South Africans after the 18-year-old brother was also seen held under water for several seconds by one of the attackers.
While a case of common assault was initially being investigated, Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele denied that law enforcement downplayed the incident.
“It was after obtaining these statements, the docket was presented to the senior state prosecutor who gave a directive that a charge can be changed to attempted murder, given additional facts.
"The approach of the investigator in this regard, as it’s the mandate of the police, was to investigate in order to arrest and not to arrest and investigate thereafter.”
Mokhele added that arrests were yet to be effected.
This article first appeared on EWN : Christmas Day racism: FS police confirm attempted murder probe
