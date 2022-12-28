BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022





John Maytham interviews Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX).

My album of the year (and I've got two of them) is... the one is by a Mozambican artist who was a graduate of UCT, Moreira Chonguica. He's got a jazz album out entitled 'sounds of peace.' It's a beautiful piece of work. Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange

The other album that I really really like is by a gentleman, Steve Louw. He's been very prolific. Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange

Myers shares some music trends and top stories of this year:

1) Audiences listening to singles instead of entire albums

2) Recognising the talent behind the Western Cape's entertainment economy

3) Discovering new music via streaming sites

4) The impact of mental health on artists

5) Artists (like Sting) selling their copyrights for commercialisation

6) R. Kelly was jailed for crimes but his music is still available on streaming sites

7) 'Stranger Things' soundtrack further proves the impact of songwriting in motion pictures and pop culture

Myers also mentions that Bad Bunny, BTS, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift are artists with some of the biggest hits of the year — are you surprised?

