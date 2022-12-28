Angola's corruption-accused Isabel dos Santos may have to forfeit $1 billion





Ray White interviews The Africa Report host and Eyewitness News editor Crystal Orderson.

The Angolan Supreme Court has ordered the seizure of assets belonging to Isabel Dos Santos¸ the eldest child of Angola's former President José Eduardo dos Santos.

Dos Santos is accused of embezzlement, influence peddling, and money laundering.

According to the Supreme Court, the businesswoman plundered the Angolan state to the tune of more than €1 billion.

The court called for the freezing of 70% of the shares of Mozambique telecommunications company Mstar – including shares in mobile networks in Mozambique, Cape Verde, and São Tomé e Príncipe.

Angola’s first family's fortunes have changed following the death of Eduardo and a long-standing battle with the Angolan government.

It marks a sad ending to the Dos Santos legacy in the East African country.

Isabel dos Santos, Angolan businesswoman and daughter of Angola's former President José Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: isabel_dos_santos.me/Instagram

In some ways, it’s sad for this family that was the former first of Angola. Crystal Orderson, The Africa Report host and Eyewitness News editor

