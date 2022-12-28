Can you walk in a straight line? SA has run out of drunk driving test kits





Ray White interviews South Africans Against Drunk Driving founder Caro Smit.

The South African Police Service (Saps) was informed in November about the global shortage of vials, an important component of the test used to analyse blood-alcohol in drunk drivers.

However, Smit says there are alternatives.

Roadside tests such as asking an individual to walk in a straight line heel-to-toe, and to touch their nose and chin, are admissible in court.

You don’t need blood or breath tests. Basically, all you need is people that can prove to the magistrate this person was under the influence. Caro Smit, South Africans Against Drunk Driving Founder

The onus is on law enforcement to prove the drunk driving charge.

She says there is not enough testing done in the country which emboldens offenders.

Additionally, police do not see drunk driving as the crime that it is and would rather focus on, what they believe, are more serious crimes.

People drink and drive in South Africa because they can. They think they can get away with it. Caro Smit, South Africans Against Drunk Driving Founder

