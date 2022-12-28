200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa
John Maytham interviews Dr Kerrigan McCarthy of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
The outbreak has so far spread to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Free State.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says the number of cases continues to increase daily as blood and throat swabs are submitted to them for measles serology and PCR testing.
The World Health Organisation has targeted measles for elimination by 2030 because there is an effective live, attenuated vaccine that is 95% effective against infection and disease. We've been working towards that in South Africa since the last massive outbreak...Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, National Institute for Communicable Diseases pathologist
Since 2011, South Africa has had a number of sporadic cases which sometimes occur in clusters.
This requires ring vaccinations, where all contacts under the age of 5 receive the measles vaccine.
McCarthy says ring vaccinations have been effective in containing measles outbreaks.
There was a small outbreak in 2017 where we also had over 200 cases at a number of schools in the Western Cape. Adolescents not vaccinated as children had acquired the infection and started transmitting it. A number of communities had low vaccination coverage for religious reasons. The provincial governments were rapidly mobilised and large-scale vaccination campaigns were conducted in 2017. We haven't had a big measles outbreak since then.Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, National Institute for Communicable Diseases pathologist
What's alarming now is that measles cases are occurring in a context where we're emerging from Covid-19 and vaccination coverage rates are low. One of the reasons for this is the difficulty in service delivery due to vaccine stockouts, but also access to healthcare and parental adherence to the vaccination schedule.Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, National Institute for Communicable Diseases pathologist
To prevent an outbreak, South Africa's measles vaccination coverage rate needs to be 95%.
The country only has an average coverage of 75%.
We have a million children born every year. If the vaccination coverage is 75%, that means around 250 000 children don't get vaccinated. So the risk for us is that almost 2 million children over the age of 16 have not received measles vaccines.
