America's deadly blizzard of the century: 'Its grim stuff'
John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.
The holiday season in New York is usually a magical experience, but this Christmas has been a bleak one as millions of people have been affected by a massive storm.
With intense snowfalls, blistering winds, and sub-zero temperatures - it's been dubbed the "blizzard of the century".
As distressed families across New York tried to flee the snowstorm, some were trapped on snow-covered highways and inaccessible to rescue crews for hours.
About 20 000 US flights have been cancelled in recent days, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at terminals and desperate to get to a place of safety.
Officials say 50 people have died so far, with the death toll expected to rise.
New York state is badly hit as people are digging their way out of more than a meter of snow. Cars are being dug out of deep snow drifts. It's really grim stuff.John Adderley, The World View correspondent
In the worst city of Buffalo, they sent out military police to enforce a driving ban because they can't clear the snow piles on the road. Police are also responding to reports of looting and have made a number of arrests. There's the cancellation of thousands of flights and passengers stranded at airports. The only glimmer of hope is that the weather will slowly improve but that could bring other problems like flooding. So the chaos could continue for some time.John Adderley, The World View correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from World
Zambia abolishes the death penalty
The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president.Read More
Russia slaps oil ban on countries using price cap
On 1 February 2023, Russia will stop selling crude oil to countries that cap the price.Read More
[WATCH] 71-year-old President Salva Kiir Mayardit wets himself on live tv
US to give Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
The US will send a single Patriot battery to Ukraine to assist the country in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Read More
Fifty enslaved workers freed from rat infested sweat shop following a raid
'One down, rather a lot more to go,' says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years
The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas.Read More
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'
Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada.Read More
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'
Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs.Read More
China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19
A severe outbreak of Covid-19 across China shows the emergency is not over in that country, in contrast to the rest of the world.Read More