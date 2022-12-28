Russia slaps oil ban on countries using price cap





John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

In just over a month, Russia will stop supplying crude oil to countries imposing a price cap, warned President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

In response to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, several western countries that form part of the G7 and European Union implemented a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil.

The cap was implemented along with an EU embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil.

This was to curb Russia from selling its oil to other countries at prices inflated by the war.

The main aim is to limit Russia's revenue stream while also ensuring it maintains global supplies.

We'll have to see whether this leads to a disruption in supplies or an increase in global oil prices. Countries like the UK and others have weaned themselves off Russian oil imports. So it might not make Russia's ban on oil sales have as much of an impact as people have already tried to avoid their oil. John Adderley

