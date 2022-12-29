Yes! You SHOULD be brushing your pet's teeth (at least 2-3 times per week)





It's true... you should be brushing your fur babies' teeth regularly — the SPCA says so.

We know...

Whether you find this act of pet self-care cute or a schlep, experts say that brushing your pet's teeth regularly helps prevent smelly pet breath and other oral and/or general health issues.

Experts also recommend:

1) Using a pet-friendly toothbrush and toothpaste/gel (should be available at your local pet store).

2) Brushing your pets' teeth at home at least 2-3 times a week.

3) Take your pet for a professional dental cleaning annually (yes, doggie dentists exist).

If you've never brushed your pet's teeth, train them for it with this professionally-approved technique...

First, get your fur baby used to this teeth-brushing concept:

1) Massage your pet's lips & gums:

Get your pet comfy.

Using your fingers, massage your pet’s lips in slow circular motions for up to one minute once or twice a day.

Move on to massage their teeth and gums in the same motion for the same amount of time.

You may have to try this step for a few weeks to get your pet comfy.

2) Introduce the toothpaste & rewards:

Put a pea-sized amount of cat or dog toothpaste on your finger and allow your pet to lick it.

Reward their #TasteTest with a treat.

Over a few days, increase the time between toothpaste testing and being rewarded.

3) Introduce the toothbrush & rewards:

Put a small amount of toothpaste on a toothbrush and let your pet lick it.

Reward them immediately.

Do this for a while, increasing the time between licking and the reward.

Second, put teeth brushing into practice by:

Brushing in small circular motions.

Brushing in short 5-10s intervals.

Be calm. Talk to them cheerfully throughout the process and keep it light and fun.

This process should take about 30s to 1 minute (max).

If you're more of a visual learner, watch this VetVid video below...

If you aren't sweet on pet toothpaste and brushing, try tooth brushing gel, spray, or chewable alternatives.

Now you have the secret to a more hygienic (and kissable) pet mouth.

