Yes! You SHOULD be brushing your pet's teeth (at least 2-3 times per week)
It's true... you should be brushing your fur babies' teeth regularly — the SPCA says so.
We know...
Whether you find this act of pet self-care cute or a schlep, experts say that brushing your pet's teeth regularly helps prevent smelly pet breath and other oral and/or general health issues.
Experts also recommend:
1) Using a pet-friendly toothbrush and toothpaste/gel (should be available at your local pet store).
2) Brushing your pets' teeth at home at least 2-3 times a week.
3) Take your pet for a professional dental cleaning annually (yes, doggie dentists exist).
If you've never brushed your pet's teeth, train them for it with this professionally-approved technique...
First, get your fur baby used to this teeth-brushing concept:
1) Massage your pet's lips & gums:
- Get your pet comfy.
- Using your fingers, massage your pet’s lips in slow circular motions for up to one minute once or twice a day.
- Move on to massage their teeth and gums in the same motion for the same amount of time.
You may have to try this step for a few weeks to get your pet comfy.
2) Introduce the toothpaste & rewards:
- Put a pea-sized amount of cat or dog toothpaste on your finger and allow your pet to lick it.
- Reward their #TasteTest with a treat.
- Over a few days, increase the time between toothpaste testing and being rewarded.
3) Introduce the toothbrush & rewards:
- Put a small amount of toothpaste on a toothbrush and let your pet lick it.
- Reward them immediately.
- Do this for a while, increasing the time between licking and the reward.
Second, put teeth brushing into practice by:
- Brushing in small circular motions.
- Brushing in short 5-10s intervals.
- Be calm. Talk to them cheerfully throughout the process and keep it light and fun.
This process should take about 30s to 1 minute (max).
If you're more of a visual learner, watch this VetVid video below...
If you aren't sweet on pet toothpaste and brushing, try tooth brushing gel, spray, or chewable alternatives.
Now you have the secret to a more hygienic (and kissable) pet mouth.
