China opens borders, scraps strict Covid-19 policies despite HUGE surge in cases

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
3 people arrested for attack on 2 black teens at Maselspoort Resort The trio was nabbed on Wednesday morning after a video surfaced on social media earlier in the week. 28 December 2022 11:43 AM
Driver of truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail He was arrested on Sunday at a hospital and charged with several cases of culpable homicide. 28 December 2022 11:15 AM
Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season' South Africa's farmers are under threat due to sustained high levels of load shedding. 28 December 2022 9:18 AM
View all Local
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
View all Politics
Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023 Take advantage of these public holidays to score some extra leave days. 28 December 2022 9:56 AM
Angola's corruption-accused Isabel dos Santos may have to forfeit $1 billion Formerly the richest woman in Africa, Isabel dos Santos could lose over $1 billion dollars in properties and shares. 28 December 2022 8:34 AM
Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit! Have you bought an unreliable box of matches? It could be counterfeit. 28 December 2022 6:45 AM
View all Business
Air fryer wars: Here's which ones to buy If it's one thing most people wanted on Black Friday, it was an air fryer; hailed as a must-have for any kitchen. 28 December 2022 10:57 AM
200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far. 28 December 2022 7:48 AM
Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like It's back-to-school season, and time to plan the year ahead. 28 December 2022 5:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title. 23 December 2022 12:11 PM
Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December. 23 December 2022 11:20 AM
Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham. 23 December 2022 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
Russia slaps oil ban on countries using price cap On 1 February 2023, Russia will stop selling crude oil to countries that cap the price. 28 December 2022 10:12 AM
America's deadly blizzard of the century: 'Its grim stuff' The United States is suffering through epic, deadly blizzards. 28 December 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International

China opens borders, scraps strict Covid-19 policies despite HUGE surge in cases

28 December 2022 10:23 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Chinese government
covid19 lockdown
covid19 cases
Covid-19 quarantine

Despite spiraling cases, China will reopen its borders and end its quarantine policy in January.

John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

China is experiencing a surge in cases, with hospitals struggling to cope.

The country recorded 37 million new cases in a single day last week.

It is the biggest outbreak since the pandemic started in Wuhan three years ago.

Since March 2020, China has had among the world's toughest Covid restrictions, with city-wide lockdowns and strict quarantine and isolation periods.

Now, the country is moving towards living with Covid-19 like elsewhere in the world.

China has scrapped its mass testing policy and people travelling to China no longer require quarantine.

The ending of its "zero Covid" policy is likely a response to widespread protests against lockdowns, says Adderley.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com
© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Some people in China are saying the government should wait till the Covid wave passes before they open up the country. A number of countries like Japan, India, and Italy are a little bit weary as they've seen the Covid infections going up in China and now want to tighten restrictions on arrivals from China. So all eyes will be on China to see what the impact of these massive changes to their policies is.

John Adderley, The World View correspondent

Scroll up for the interview.




28 December 2022 10:23 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Chinese government
covid19 lockdown
covid19 cases
Covid-19 quarantine

Trending

Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023

Business Lifestyle

Air fryer wars: Here's which ones to buy

Lifestyle

Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Families of Boksburg explosion victims demand answers for driver’s release

28 December 2022 4:52 PM

Boksburg blast: E-hailing drivers whose cars were blown up want compensation

28 December 2022 4:43 PM

NICD warns of measles outbreak, urges parents to vaccinate kids

28 December 2022 3:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA