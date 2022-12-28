Streaming issues? Report here
Zambia abolishes the death penalty

28 December 2022 11:21 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president.

Clarence Ford interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

The removal of the draconian laws is considered a huge milestone by human rights activists and politicians.

The decision follows President Hakainde Hichilema, who after over two decades of opposing the previous government and coming into power in August 2021, calling for the rule to be abolished.

Zambia now becomes the 25th country in sub-Saharan Africa to abolish the death penalty for all crimes.

The country, which has 18 million people, gained independence from Britain in 1964.

The laws were kept in place long after independence to deter opposition parties.

FILE: Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema. Picture: Hakainde Hichilema/Twitter
FILE: Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema. Picture: Hakainde Hichilema/Twitter

The old colonialists brought it in but unfortunately, the Zambian governments... decided to keep it because they like to have as many tough laws as they can, to get at their opposition.

JJ Cornish, Journalist, Editor and authoritative commentator on African Affairs

Listen to the full audio above for more.




