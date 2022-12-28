Zambia abolishes the death penalty
Clarence Ford interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.
The removal of the draconian laws is considered a huge milestone by human rights activists and politicians.
The decision follows President Hakainde Hichilema, who after over two decades of opposing the previous government and coming into power in August 2021, calling for the rule to be abolished.
Zambia now becomes the 25th country in sub-Saharan Africa to abolish the death penalty for all crimes.
The country, which has 18 million people, gained independence from Britain in 1964.
The laws were kept in place long after independence to deter opposition parties.
The old colonialists brought it in but unfortunately, the Zambian governments... decided to keep it because they like to have as many tough laws as they can, to get at their opposition.JJ Cornish, Journalist, Editor and authoritative commentator on African Affairs
The EU welcomes the step taken by President Hakainde Hichilema to abolish the death penalty in Zambia. This achievement sends a powerful signal contributing to the gradual abolition of the death penalty in Africa and beyond 👉 https://t.co/eeE8r8dd6Q— Nabila Massrali (@NabilaEUspox) December 26, 2022
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2019/11/13/09/42/zambia-4623043_960_720.jpg
