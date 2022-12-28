Air fryer wars: Here's which ones to buy
John Maytham interviews Louise Holst, author of The South African Air Fryer Cookbook.
An air fryer may cost a pretty penny, but it is a good investment if you want to save time and money.
For a healthier option, these nifty appliances are good alternatives to oil frying.
Not all air fryers are created equal, and the wide range of different brands and sizes can leave consumers scratching their heads.
If you're on the hunt for an air fryer, Holst has some essential tips.
I always recommend people to go for a bigger size if they can afford it. You need to consider how many people you're cooking for. If you're single, a small air fryer is fine. For a family of four to six people, a 5-litre or 6-litre air fryer is perfect.Louise Holst, author of The South African Air Fryer Cookbook
The actual baskets of air fryers are quite small and you don't want to overcrowd them. People put too many things in the basket and they don't cook efficiently as you need the air to circulate.Louise Holst, author of The South African Air Fryer Cookbook
The air fryer concept was launched ten years ago, but their entry into the South African market came about six years ago.
Air fryers exploded during the Covid-19 lockdown after many restaurants and take-away outlets were forced to close and people got creative with cooking.
Air fryers are best if you want easy food that's quick to cook.
Chicken breasts, chicken wings, chops, fish, and roasted veggies work really well. You can do a roast chicken or pork belly roast but they will take a bit longer. You might not get the time saving but you're getting an electricity saving as it's a much smaller appliance to heat up compared to a big oven.Louise Holst, author of The South African Air Fryer Cookbook
Finding the perfect air fryers means doing your research first and browsing around before you purchase.
The very expensive ones have different functions which are not really necessary. To get a good quality one, you'll pay about R4000 or R5000 for the bigger one. I'd always so go for a reputable name. Phillips and the Instant Vortex are very good. If you're looking for something more reasonable, the Kambrook range from Clicks is also good.Louise Holst, author of The South African Air Fryer Cookbook
Scroll up for the full conversation.
