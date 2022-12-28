Driver of truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail
JOHANNESBURG - The man who drove a gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, killing 18 people, has been released from jail.
He was arrested on Sunday at a hospital and charged with several cases of culpable homicide.
The man was due to appear on Wednesday at the Boksburg Magistrates Court.
Several people, including political parties, who had gathered outside the court were left disappointed when it was announced that the man who drove the gas tanker would not be appearing.
[JUST IN] The man who was driving the gas tanker that exploded on Christmas Eve in Boksburg has been released by police.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2022
He will not be appearing today in court.
The man was arrested by police on Sunday and charged with multiple cases of culpable homicide. TCG pic.twitter.com/NAyjiz26Eo
A senior prosecutor, who did not want to be named, told the media that the truck driver was released by police due to insufficient evidence.
National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu)'s Sibusiso Valashiya said that police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needed to explain themselves to the country.
"Saps has denied us the opportunity of what happened and how do we move forward in terms of closure," Valashiya said.
He said that the families of the nine health workers and several other people, including several children, who died needed justice.
Eyewitness News has reached out to the NPA for further details and is awaiting a response on the driver's release and why he has not been charged.
This article first appeared on EWN : Driver of truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail
