Black teen who was almost drowned recalls 'attack on his identity' at FS resort
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Kgokong Nakedi.
Kgokong Nakedi, the teenage boy who appeared in the highly circulated video, described the incident as an attack on his identity.
He adds that the perpetrators continued to taunt him and his family even after police arrived to take statements.
I told them that I paid to be here and I have every right as much as they do to be here… I feel like they were attacking my identity.Kgokong Nakedi
They were actually agitating us, after the whole thing the police were giving my statement. They were bragging about it, laughing about it.Kgokong Nakedi
Free State police arrested three individuals on Wednesday morning following an alleged racially motivated case of assault that happened on Christmas Day at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein.
The trio, 33-year-old Johan Nel, 47-year-old Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, and a 48-year-old from Bloemdal in Bloemfontein, are facing charges of assault and crimen injuria with the latter set to be charged with an attempted murder case.
The Nakedi family has enlisted the services of a well-known attorney, Zola Majavu.
This article first appeared on 702 : Black teen who was almost drowned recalls 'attack on his identity' at FS resort
