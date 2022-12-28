



JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been arrested for the attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein during Christmas celebrations.

The trio was nabbed on Wednesday morning after a video surfaced on social media earlier in the week in which two siblings were seen being pushed, strangled and held underwater by the group.

Two of the men have already appeared in court on charges of common assault and crimen injuria, while the third suspect is set to appear in court on Thursday.

ALSO READ: • Family of black teens assaulted at Bloem resort considering civil suit - lawyer • Cele calls for speedy prosecution in alleged racism incident at Bloem resort • SA Tourism rejects racism incident at FS resort • Christmas Day racism: FS police confirm attempted murder probe

#MaselpoortResort | JUST IN: Police have confirmed that after a review of the facts and statements presented to them, a case of attempted murder is now being investigated. They deny initially downplaying the matter by investigating common assault. @khanya_mntambo https://t.co/lJvAO0CUzE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2022

Thirty-three-year-old Johan Nel from Bothaville and forty-seven-year-old Jan van der Westhuizen from Brandfort are the first to face the consequences for the alleged racially motivated attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort.

The Nakedi siblings claim that they were told that they weren't welcome to swim in the communal pool as it was reserved for white people.

Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said that Nel and Van der Westhuizen appeared in court on Wednesday.

"The matter was postponed to 25 January 2023 while being released on warning."

A third suspect, a 48-year-old, is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of attempted murder.

This article first appeared on EWN : 3 people arrested for attack on 2 black teens at Maselspoort Resort