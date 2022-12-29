Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list
CAPE TOWN – From R10 000 to R1 000 000 – that’s how much a table at a New Year’s Eve party at Cape Town’s Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge will set you back.
But wait, according to the establishment, this is just 'minimum spend'.
The nightclub released its price list on Tuesday.
“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.
“It boasts a fully stocked bar that embraces seasonality, making this the perfect self-contained space for a highly exclusive entertainment experience,” it adds.
The nightclub is also said to be an oasis for celebrities.
Social media users couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw how much it would cost to ring in the new year.
Their outrage saw #Table 1 among the top trending topics in the country.
guys im selling my car & putting our house on eBay for table 1 ✈️' zubair taylor. (@ZubayrTaylor25) December 28, 2022
Send names for guest lists 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sa097j65Nf
Table 1?' Iyeshar.... (@royal_dineo) December 28, 2022
Where do yall get money?
Please show us, I know it's not legal but show us.
Table 1 when my phone rings the DJ turns the music down & everybody in the club shush!!' SIYABONGA💭 (@SIYA_VS) December 27, 2022
Table 1 should come with a c-class because wow. Who spends a mill on alcohol?' /Namsaro ❤️ (@TallBabe_Jen) December 28, 2022
I just want to know what the target market for table 1 do for a living, that’s all🙏🏽 https://t.co/k15ZvlX5jw' 𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙞 𝙦𝙖𝙠𝙪 (@QakuNaledi) December 27, 2022
Isn't this the club where you can just put it on a tab, walk out at the end of the night and then forget to pay the bill until they out you? Well let's do Table 1 then!😂' Kitty (@kitzluvs) December 28, 2022
Then you guys are going to cry again on the TL when table 1’s were booked and folk run from bills 😭😭 https://t.co/3s3TZEGC9D' Janet (@Janet_Arrr) December 28, 2022
Table 1 at Saint Lounge. pic.twitter.com/RSojkpbf9a' 𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙊 (@Ke_Arturo) December 28, 2022
Table 1 must be Table Mountain https://t.co/4VNZLaWTGX' Aspeling (@ItsAspeling) December 28, 2022
Does table 1 come with a house? 👀' Lameez (@sonoLameez) December 27, 2022
I think at Table 1 they provide; the girls, some friends, the alcohol, transportation, pre-drinks, pre spa dates, post-groove vitamin drips, a call from the President wishing you a happy new year, your own firework display, a waiting ambulance… golden chalices from ancient Egypt https://t.co/C1rpezlNvn' Red Negasi (@Tshego_Bane) December 28, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list
Source : PICTURE CREDIT: saintloungecpt/Instagram
