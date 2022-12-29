Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:10
On the couch with the Western Cape Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sport department
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillion Bosman - Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament at Democratic Alliance
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Summer pest control (In Studio)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Young
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Renting appliances vs owning it
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mishaan Ratan
Today at 14:50
Music with Masala
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anele Viti
Today at 15:10
Stresssful placement challenges face South African medical graduates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cedric Sihlangu
Today at 15:20
The direct link between politicians and crime syndicates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Duvenage
Today at 15:40
WhatsApp set to stop working on 49 smartphones for millions of users during major upgrade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toby Shapshak
Today at 17:20
The future of Artificial Intelligence in South African Law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan-Ross Adams
No Items to show
Boksburg explosion: 'Tambo Memorial Hospital has a physical and emotional hole'

29 December 2022 5:51 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Boksburg
Tambo Memorial Hospital
Boksburg explosion

The death toll from the Boksburg blast that happened on Christmas Eve has risen to 26.

Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Motaletale Modiba, ANC Gauteng Media Officer and Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson William Ntladi.

The fatal gas tanker explosion's damage spans beyond the loss of lives as a nearby medical centre, Tambo Memorial Hospital, suffered extensive structural damage.

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile told the media on Tuesday that the cost of the Boksburg explosion is estimated at about R18 million.

All operations at the hospital have been suspended.

Modiba asks for patience from the community as healthcare workers assist individuals while they mourn for their nine slain co-workers.

While spirits are down, rendering of services will continue, he says.

Services will need to continue but yet at the same time there is this gaping hole.

Motaletale Modiba, ANC Gauteng Media Officer
The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, first responder Ntladi says the biggest challenge on Saturday was dealing with onlookers who took out their mobile phones to take pictures of the fatal incident.

... bystanders... taking photos is quite a challenge to us as emergency services because that’s when interference [happens].

William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Boksburg explosion: 'Tambo Memorial Hospital has a physical and emotional hole'




