Boksburg explosion: 'Tambo Memorial Hospital has a physical and emotional hole'
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Motaletale Modiba, ANC Gauteng Media Officer and Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson William Ntladi.
The fatal gas tanker explosion's damage spans beyond the loss of lives as a nearby medical centre, Tambo Memorial Hospital, suffered extensive structural damage.
Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile told the media on Tuesday that the cost of the Boksburg explosion is estimated at about R18 million.
All operations at the hospital have been suspended.
Modiba asks for patience from the community as healthcare workers assist individuals while they mourn for their nine slain co-workers.
While spirits are down, rendering of services will continue, he says.
Services will need to continue but yet at the same time there is this gaping hole.Motaletale Modiba, ANC Gauteng Media Officer
Meanwhile, first responder Ntladi says the biggest challenge on Saturday was dealing with onlookers who took out their mobile phones to take pictures of the fatal incident.
... bystanders... taking photos is quite a challenge to us as emergency services because that’s when interference [happens].William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Boksburg explosion: 'Tambo Memorial Hospital has a physical and emotional hole'
More from Local
Stats are 'actually quite good', despite 37 deaths on the road this past week
If road users do not change their behaviour, we're fighting a losing battle.Read More
Loadshedding in 2023 willl be AT LEAST be as bad as it was in 2022 - expert
"I have no doubt that load shedding this coming year is going to be as bad as this year," warns energy expert Chris Yelland.Read More
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum demanding some government departments in the province provide goods and services for the party’s upcoming 111th birthday celebration.Read More
Black teen who was almost drowned recalls 'attack on his identity' at FS resort
Three white men were caught slapping and strangling two young Black brothers near Bloemfontein in an alleged racist incident.Read More
3 people arrested for attack on 2 black teens at Maselspoort Resort
The trio was nabbed on Wednesday morning after a video surfaced on social media earlier in the week.Read More
Driver of truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail
He was arrested on Sunday at a hospital and charged with several cases of culpable homicide.Read More
Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season'
South Africa's farmers are under threat due to sustained high levels of load shedding.Read More
200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa
Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far.Read More
Can you walk in a straight line? SA has run out of drunk driving test kits
In the middle of the busiest driving period of the year, South Africa is dealing with a shortage of drunk driving tests.Read More