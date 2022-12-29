Loadshedding in 2023 willl be AT LEAST be as bad as it was in 2022 - expert





John Maytham interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.

South Africans were able to enjoy a full day with electricity for the first time in a very long time on Christmas Day.

Despite this, the country is still facing this seemingly never-ending issue and Yelland expects next year's load shedding to be just as bad as in 2022.

Yelland weighs in:

The reason why the country is still on level four of load shedding boils down to the unavoidable maintenance of old and creaky coalfired power stations by Eskom. About 16% of generating units are down for planned maintenance.

Accentuated this time by the fact that Eskom has taken the opportunity to do a lot of maintenance, in fact, record levels of maintenance. Chris Yelland, Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

Yelland is not confident maintenance can keep the units from just breaking down again after they return to service.

It's not dealing with the real big problem, and I think the real test will come in the middle of January when South Africa gets back to work... that's when the system will be really tested. Chris Yelland, Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

The energy availability factor is a measurement of an average of 90 generators. Performing maintenance simultaneously on all of them is impossible.

It is physically impossible for the energy availability factor to make a sudden change, and if you do see a sudden change... someone is cooking the books. Chris Yelland, Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

It's not physically possible to change the average of 90 generators' performance. Chris Yelland, Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

It [energy availability factor] has been trending down for the last 10 years. The best that you could hope for is that it can start curving and bottoming out and flattening and then slowly increasing over the next couple of years. Chris Yelland, Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

It is expected that next year will bring its own challenges because of inadequate power plants.

Is a change expected in our future?

It is impossible to suddenly expect things to change. I don't think we've reached bottom yet, but I think that if all goes well, we can start bottoming out before it starts increasing, and maybe the year after that we can see some positive impact. Chris Yelland, Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

I have no doubt that load shedding this coming year is going to be as bad as this year. Chris Yelland, Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

