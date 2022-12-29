Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe

Today at 04:50 Tourism Feature: Holiday a time for “rich” pickings for opportunist Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Tarina Vlok - MD at Elite Risk

Today at 05:10 SANBS urging South Africans to donate blood Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Thandi Mosupy - Senior Marketing Manager at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Today at 06:15 Back to back long weekends rough on the EMS front Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Craig Wylie | Western Cape EMS Director

Today at 06:25 More roadblocks, but no breathalyser test kits Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Caro Smitt - Founder & director at South Africans Against Drunk Driving

Today at 06:40 LIVE with LeAnne Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

LeAnne De Bassompierre | Correspondent

Today at 06:55 Maselspoort race attack suspects in court Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Nokukhanya Mntambo - Reporter at EWN

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: What the law means for victims of the Boksburg tanker explosion Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)

Today at 07:20 Update: Nakedi family case Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Zola Majavu

Today at 07:43 The World View with John Adderley Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

John Adderley

Today at 07:55 Proteas wilt under Test pressure Down Under Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Zaahier Adams - IOL Sports Correspondent at ...

Today at 08:07 Africa report Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 08:21 Best of the Best: Did your favorite 2022 series make the list? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Matthew Green

Today at 09:15 Skip the Fireworks on New Years Views and News with Clarence Ford

Rulof Jackson - Inspector at Animal Anti- Cruelty League

Today at 09:30 Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith - best questions of 2023 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Chris Smith

Today at 10:05 BEST of EWN 2022: ABIERAH DEKHTA Views and News with Clarence Ford

Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN

Today at 10:15 Mental resolutions for 2023 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Tryphosa Siweya - Clinical Psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions

Today at 10:30 Parenting resolutions for 2023 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk

Nozipho Mbatha - Parenting Coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi

125 125

Guests

Kafui Awoonor

125 125