



If you're looking for an epic holiday experience, want to try something new, or just feel like practicing being a morning person — Secret Sunrise is an EPIC way to do all of these things.

So, what is it?

It's where epic sunrise views, wellness, and vibes meet!

Sessions are guided by a trained facilitator, so best believe you're getting a professional wellness workout filled with mindfulness, improvisation, movement (low-energy, we promise), and dance.

Where is it?

At various beaches around SA.

Track Secret Sunrise on social media or check their website to see where they'll be next.

Access & pricing:

Buy tickets online.

Prices typically range from R100 to R150.

Tickets for kids (under 12) are usually R80.

If you're not an early bird, Secret Sunsets are a thing too — follow the website for more.

Sometimes, these events are themed, so you might have to dress up as your favourite superhero.

But sunrise events are pretty chilled most of the time. You're welcome to join in your PJs, gown, and slippers — no judgement, as long as you're comfy.

Yip, the secret to starting the morning the right way is out.

If you love the sound of this experience, we'd recommend a Silent Disco on the beach too.

This article first appeared on KFM : Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience