Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch with the Western Cape Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sport department
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillion Bosman - Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament at Democratic Alliance
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Summer pest control (In Studio)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Young
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Renting appliances vs owning it
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mishaan Ratan
Today at 14:50
Music with Masala
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anele Viti
Today at 15:10
Stresssful placement challenges face South African medical graduates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cedric Sihlangu
Today at 15:20
The direct link between politicians and crime syndicates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Duvenage
Today at 15:40
WhatsApp set to stop working on 49 smartphones for millions of users during major upgrade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toby Shapshak
Today at 17:20
The future of Artificial Intelligence in South African Law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan-Ross Adams
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist

29 December 2022 8:43 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Eskom
Economy
South Africa
Load shedding
Power cuts
small business
SMME
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Long and consistent power cuts are not just inconveniencing South Africans but also tearing through the country's economy.

Ray White interviews The Efficient Group Chief Economist and Director, Dawie Roodt.

Chief Economist Dawie Roodt says a major contributor to South Africa's decade-long sluggish economic growth is our lack of a sustainable energy supply.

South Africa has been on a slow growth trajectory of just 1.5% over the past ten years and load shedding adds a significant hindrance, he adds.

© jager/123rf.com
© jager/123rf.com

... we have been getting poorer for the past 10 years on a per capita basis … one of the major contributors to this is a lack of electricity.

Dawie Roodt ,Chief Economist and Director - The Efficient Group

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist




More from Business

Tourists from China on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. © glowonconcept/123rf.com

China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in?

29 December 2022 9:17 AM

International visitors and foreign currency are what the country needs to grow the tourism industry and provide jobs.

Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list

29 December 2022 7:04 AM

"Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within" is how the nightclub has been described on its website.

A family gets ready to travel on holiday. Picture: 123RF

Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023

28 December 2022 9:56 AM

Take advantage of these public holidays to score some extra leave days.

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season'

28 December 2022 9:18 AM

South Africa's farmers are under threat due to sustained high levels of load shedding.

Isabel dos Santos, Angolan businesswoman and daughter of Angola's former President José Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: isabel_dos_santos.me/Instagram

Angola's corruption-accused Isabel dos Santos may have to forfeit $1 billion

28 December 2022 8:34 AM

Formerly the richest woman in Africa, Isabel dos Santos could lose over $1 billion dollars in properties and shares.

Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit!

28 December 2022 6:45 AM

Have you bought an unreliable box of matches? It could be counterfeit.

Picture: Pixabay.com

KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts

28 December 2022 5:20 AM

In a tweet on its official account, the franchise announced that ongoing scheduled power cuts had impacted its operations.

© fizkes/123rf.com

[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now

27 December 2022 10:38 AM

Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?

27 December 2022 10:07 AM

Is 2023 the year you buy a new car?

© romastudio/123rf.com

Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years

27 December 2022 8:26 AM

It's a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.

