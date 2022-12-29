Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist
Ray White interviews The Efficient Group Chief Economist and Director, Dawie Roodt.
Chief Economist Dawie Roodt says a major contributor to South Africa's decade-long sluggish economic growth is our lack of a sustainable energy supply.
South Africa has been on a slow growth trajectory of just 1.5% over the past ten years and load shedding adds a significant hindrance, he adds.
... we have been getting poorer for the past 10 years on a per capita basis … one of the major contributors to this is a lack of electricity.Dawie Roodt ,Chief Economist and Director - The Efficient Group
This article first appeared on 702 : Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50670523_soweto-town.html
