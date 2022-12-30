These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades
YES! The celebration to end and start the year off with a bang returns this weekend!
Here's the low-down on both parades...
The Cape Malay Choirs Parade:
When: Saturday 31 December - 1 January
Time: Starts at 9:30 pm on Saturday
Where to find them:
The parade starts at the Grand Parade in Darling Street.
The parade ends at the intersection between Rose Street and Castle Street in Bo-Kaap.
These roads and the surrounding area will be affected from about 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The Cape Minstrels (2de Nuwe Jaar) Parade:
When: 2 January
Time: From 12 pm - 10 pm
Where to find them:
The parade starts at Hanover Street in District Six.
The parade ends in Bo-Kaap.
These roads and the surrounding area will be affected from 6 am to about 10:30 pm on Monday.
These roads will also be closed as the Minstrels and Choirs take to the streets to entertain crowds:
Darling Street
Sir Lowry Road
Primrose Street
Canterbury Street
Harrington Street
Buitenkant Street
Parade Street
CorporaGon Street
Plein Street
Lower Plein Street
Parliament Street
Adderley Street
Castle Street
Hout Street
Shortmarket Street
Longmarket Street
Church Street
Wale Street
Burg Street
Long Street
Loop Street
Bree Street
Van Der Meulen Street
Rose Street
Helliger Street
Chiappini Street
Buitengracht Street
Strand Street
Pentz Street
A stop-and-go system will be placed at the following intersections and facilitated by traffic cops:
For vehicles:
Between Buitengracht Street and Wale Street
At Tennant Street and Keizersgracht Street
Around Buitenkant Street and Darling Street
For public transport:
Between Long Street and Wale Street
At Loop Street and Wale Street
Pro tip:
Grab an e-hailing service because finding parking will definitely kill your vibe.
And ENJOY the carnival of the year, after a two-year hiatus, it promises to be S.P.E.C.T.A.C.U.L.A.R!
This article first appeared on KFM : These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades
