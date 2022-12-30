These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades





YES! The celebration to end and start the year off with a bang returns this weekend!

Here's the low-down on both parades...

The Cape Malay Choirs Parade:

When: Saturday 31 December - 1 January

Time: Starts at 9:30 pm on Saturday

Where to find them:

The parade starts at the Grand Parade in Darling Street.

The parade ends at the intersection between Rose Street and Castle Street in Bo-Kaap.

These roads and the surrounding area will be affected from about 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cape Minstrels (2de Nuwe Jaar) Parade:

When: 2 January

Time: From 12 pm - 10 pm

Where to find them:

The parade starts at Hanover Street in District Six.

The parade ends in Bo-Kaap.

These roads and the surrounding area will be affected from 6 am to about 10:30 pm on Monday.

These roads will also be closed as the Minstrels and Choirs take to the streets to entertain crowds:

Darling Street

Sir Lowry Road

Primrose Street

Canterbury Street

Harrington Street

Buitenkant Street

Parade Street

CorporaGon Street

Plein Street

Lower Plein Street

Parliament Street

Adderley Street

Castle Street

Hout Street

Shortmarket Street

Longmarket Street

Church Street

Wale Street

Burg Street

Long Street

Loop Street

Bree Street

Van Der Meulen Street

Rose Street

Helliger Street

Chiappini Street

Buitengracht Street

Strand Street

Pentz Street

A stop-and-go system will be placed at the following intersections and facilitated by traffic cops:

For vehicles:

Between Buitengracht Street and Wale Street

At Tennant Street and Keizersgracht Street

Around Buitenkant Street and Darling Street

For public transport:

Between Long Street and Wale Street

At Loop Street and Wale Street

Pro tip:

Grab an e-hailing service because finding parking will definitely kill your vibe.

And ENJOY the carnival of the year, after a two-year hiatus, it promises to be S.P.E.C.T.A.C.U.L.A.R!

This article first appeared on KFM : These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades