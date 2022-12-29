Stats are 'actually quite good', despite 37 deaths on the road this past week
Africa Melane interviews Jandre Bakker of the Western Cape Government Department of Transport and Public Works.
With more people on the road during this time of year, driving while sober is more important than ever.
RELATED: Drunk driving' makes up nearly 25% of all arrests in Cape Town
Main points raised by Bakker:
- Overall, statistics have been good this year
- 37 lives have been lost in the past week as a result of drunk driving; however, this is still low compared to stats from before the pandemic
- There are a multitude of factors that have led to the decrease in numbers, including an increase in surveillance
- The decrease in numbers has left the Western Cape Government Department of Transport and Public Works "cautiously optimistic"
- There have been 34 crashes in the past week (leading to 37 fatalities) with most of the deaths being pedestrians
- Research from previous years has shown that the vast majority of pedestrians that have lost their lives had blood alcohol levels above the legal limit
- Typically, the Department would have an average of 50 or 60 arrests per week, but 110 out of 146 arrests in the past week were related to drunk driving
- Despite what has been told to the media, the Western Cape has sufficient test kits for alcohol
- It's of utmost importance to be aware of your surroundings, not only when you're driving, but when you're a pedestrian; remove your headphones when walking past traffic
- Thanks to data and technology, the Department of Transport and Public Works is able to identify hotspots
As New Year approaches, the Western Cape Government Department of Transport and Public Works urges citizens to practice safe driving and pedestrian etiquette.
If they [road users] are not going to change their behaviour, we're fighting a losing battle. We will keep fighting, but we need each and every road user.Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications at The Western Cape Government Department of Transport and Public Works
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
