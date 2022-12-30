6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023 Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality. 30 December 2022 12:18 PM
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years. 30 December 2022 11:26 AM
[PICS] Rescue team frees man trapped for 17 hours in mountain crack Western Cape heroes came to the aid of three mountain climbers who were all faced with tough and dangerous situations. 30 December 2022 10:55 AM
View all Local
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
View all Politics
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak. 30 December 2022 8:43 AM
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released All the news you need to know. 29 December 2022 1:01 PM
China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in? International visitors and foreign currency are what the country needs to grow the tourism industry and provide jobs. 29 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600 With a random act of kindness and a homeless man's critique of SA motorists — maybe, this video will harness some kindness in us. 30 December 2022 11:47 AM
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang. 30 December 2022 11:32 AM
What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI) Stay safe this holiday by knowing what to look out for and what to do if you're caught in a current. It could save your life! 30 December 2022 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
View all Sport
Kaapse Klopse: A stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community. 30 December 2022 9:42 AM
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January. 30 December 2022 6:35 AM
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you. 29 December 2022 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year. 30 December 2022 11:08 AM
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage. 30 December 2022 5:56 AM
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884. 30 December 2022 5:30 AM
View all World
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE

30 December 2022 11:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
New Years Eve fireworks
Animal Anti Cruelty League
animal pets
illegal fireworks
Clarence Ford
#SPCA

For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang.

Clarence chats to Rulof Jackson, an inspector from the Animal Anti-Cruelty League about why skipping the fireworks on NYE is better for our furry friends.

Listen below...

Experts also say that our furry babies can hear sounds up to four times farther away than we can... so fireworks probably sound like explosions to their delicate little ears.

Funny Animals Dog GIFfrom Funny Animals GIFs

If you didn't know... there ARE laws in South Africa against fireworks.

It's illegal:

1) For children under 16 years old to use or buy fireworks

2) For organisations to present fireworks without an official permit unless they're authorised to do so

3) To go to undesignated sites to blast fireworks (since 2019)

4) Municipal bylaws state that residents will face fines up to R10 000 for setting fireworks in their gardens or backyards, if they're reported.

So, if you spot unauthorised fireworks setting or lighting, report it to:

SAPS or the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspectorate by calling:

021 700 4158/59 (weekdays)

or 083 326 1604 (weekends)

Or report it directly on the SPCA's website.

Let It Be Known Tell Them GIFfrom Let It Be Known GIFs

If these laws are ignored, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA also shares ways to keep your pet besties (petsies?) calm should the New Year's Eve bang commence.

1) Ensure that your animals have identity tags — they might run off.

2) Stay home with them, don’t go to areas where there may be fireworks.

3) Bring them inside your home to make them feel safe — give them blankets, toys, catnip, a bone, and cuddles.

4) Mask the noise by playing calming music.

5) Feed them a hearty meal, so they can drift off into a deep sleep.

6) If you know your pet reacts badly to fireworks or loud noises, seek professional help from your vet who will prescribe a sedative.

Remember, fireworks are beautiful but illegal because they harm our furry friends.

Keep those fur babies (and their sensitive eardrums) protected!

Dog Cat GIFfrom Dog GIFs

For more details, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : 6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE




30 December 2022 11:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
New Years Eve fireworks
Animal Anti Cruelty League
animal pets
illegal fireworks
Clarence Ford
#SPCA

More from Lifestyle

Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf

[WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600

30 December 2022 11:47 AM

With a random act of kindness and a homeless man's critique of SA motorists — maybe, this video will harness some kindness in us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs

30 December 2022 11:26 AM

As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An NSRI rescue team prepares to launch its search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg beach on 29 November 2020. Picture: Supplied

What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI)

30 December 2022 10:32 AM

Stay safe this holiday by knowing what to look out for and what to do if you're caught in a current. It could save your life!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heading to the beach in "winter"! © damedeeso/123rf.com

Party HARD but stay safe, and don't use alcohol at the beach - City of Cape Town

30 December 2022 10:00 AM

The City of Cape Town wants the public to have a good time while still keeping themselves and their little ones safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades

30 December 2022 6:35 AM

The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person participates in Secret Sunrise.

Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience

29 December 2022 11:25 AM

It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Help 'The Children's Hospital Trust' raise funds for an orthopaedic unit

29 December 2022 11:18 AM

The Children's Hospital is dancing to help raise funds for its dream to build an orthopaedic unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate NYE at THE ART OF DUPLICITY with CPT's 'secret' speakeasy bar.

Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe

29 December 2022 11:10 AM

'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list

29 December 2022 7:04 AM

“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook post from the SPCA about pet teeth brushing. Posted 26 December 2022.

Yes! You SHOULD be brushing your pet's teeth (at least 2-3 times per week)

29 December 2022 6:39 AM

Help prevent periodontal disease and other hygiene problems (beyond bad breath) by learning to brush your pets' teeth correctly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Celebrations at the annual Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade. Picture: EWN

Kaapse Klopse: A stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians

30 December 2022 9:42 AM

Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades

30 December 2022 6:35 AM

The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person participates in Secret Sunrise.

Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience

29 December 2022 11:25 AM

It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate NYE at THE ART OF DUPLICITY with CPT's 'secret' speakeasy bar.

Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe

29 December 2022 11:10 AM

'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list

29 December 2022 7:04 AM

“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simev/123rf

King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals

23 December 2022 12:11 PM

King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham

23 December 2022 11:02 AM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday

23 December 2022 10:34 AM

A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim Engelbrecht chats Reyka season 2 and the International Emmy Awards

22 December 2022 1:35 PM

The South African star chats to EB Inglis about her trip to New York and what to expect in the next season of Reyka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023

Local Business

[WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600

Lifestyle

WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Tambo Memorial Hospital repairs should not turn into corruption spree : Denosa

30 December 2022 4:17 PM

Saccawu urges members not to accept Massmart's 4.5% wage increase

30 December 2022 3:55 PM

Boksburg explosion's psychological impact should not be underestimated: Phaahla

30 December 2022 3:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA