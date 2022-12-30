6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE
Clarence chats to Rulof Jackson, an inspector from the Animal Anti-Cruelty League about why skipping the fireworks on NYE is better for our furry friends.
Experts also say that our furry babies can hear sounds up to four times farther away than we can... so fireworks probably sound like explosions to their delicate little ears.
If you didn't know... there ARE laws in South Africa against fireworks.
It's illegal:
1) For children under 16 years old to use or buy fireworks
2) For organisations to present fireworks without an official permit unless they're authorised to do so
3) To go to undesignated sites to blast fireworks (since 2019)
4) Municipal bylaws state that residents will face fines up to R10 000 for setting fireworks in their gardens or backyards, if they're reported.
So, if you spot unauthorised fireworks setting or lighting, report it to:
SAPS or the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspectorate by calling:
021 700 4158/59 (weekdays)
or 083 326 1604 (weekends)
Or report it directly on the SPCA's website.
If these laws are ignored, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA also shares ways to keep your pet besties (petsies?) calm should the New Year's Eve bang commence.
1) Ensure that your animals have identity tags — they might run off.
2) Stay home with them, don’t go to areas where there may be fireworks.
3) Bring them inside your home to make them feel safe — give them blankets, toys, catnip, a bone, and cuddles.
4) Mask the noise by playing calming music.
5) Feed them a hearty meal, so they can drift off into a deep sleep.
6) If you know your pet reacts badly to fireworks or loud noises, seek professional help from your vet who will prescribe a sedative.
Remember, fireworks are beautiful but illegal because they harm our furry friends.
Keep those fur babies (and their sensitive eardrums) protected!
