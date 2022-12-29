[WATCH] Help 'The Children's Hospital Trust' raise funds for an orthopaedic unit
The Children's Hospital Trust is hoping to raise the first R1 million needed to help them build a dedicated orthopaedic unit at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s hospital.
The Orthopaedic team at Red Cross provides surgical and non-surgical care, including rehabilitation of children in their care. Currently, the specialised service of orthopaedic care is scattered across various departments within the hospital and at an off-site facility.
Having a dedicated orthopaedic unit would allow for the doctors and nurses to provide specialised services and multidisciplinary care during a single visit - saving caregivers time and money. Additionally, the unit would allow for more training of medical and paramedical professionals.
In an effort to spread awareness about the campaign, The Children's Hospital Trust trust has joined forces with TikTok influencer and dancer Kelly Kikx, who currently has over a million followers.
@kelly_kikx We’re on a mission to raise the first R1 million for a new Orthopaedic Ward at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, to help other kids like Liam stay on the move! Every rand counts! Donate Now! Link in Bio 😊 #littleonesbigmoves #dance #love #play #family #donate #fundraising ♬ Sista Bettina Amapiano Remix - Thozi
You can make a donation towards this project by visiting The Children's Hospital Trust website.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Help 'The Children's Hospital Trust' raise funds for an orthopaedic unit
