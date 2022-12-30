What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI)





Clarence Ford interviews Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Wilderness earlier this week, and the death of a man at Melkbosstrand Beach on Christmas Eve, due to strong currents, the NSRI is urging the public to be extremely cautious.

FILE: An NSRI rescue team prepares to launch its search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg beach on 29 November 2020. Picture: Supplied

A rip current is a deep section of water moving perpendicularly to the shore.

Main points raised by Robertson:

Rip currents will pull you back into the ocean and not pull you under. However, if the water hits an obstruction, you might go down.

Robertson urges citizens to stay in hip-deep water if they're not confident swimmers.

Be on the lookout for lifeguards and swim where you're within their view.

Ask locals that regularly visit your desired beach where the risks are and where it's safe to swim.

What you should do if you're caught in a rip current:

The main thing is to remain calm

You can't swim through a rip current, so if you're a strong swimmer, swim perpendicularly back into a surf zone to allow for the waves to wash you onshore

If you aren't a strong swimmer, take a deep breath, float on your back and wait for lifeguards or the rescue service to pick you up.

If you're a strong swimmer and see someone in distress, swim out to a buoy, grab it and swim to the person in distress. The buoys are able to float up to four people.

... most people in South Africa... can't swim to survive. Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO at National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

