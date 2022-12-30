What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI)
Clarence Ford interviews Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).
Following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Wilderness earlier this week, and the death of a man at Melkbosstrand Beach on Christmas Eve, due to strong currents, the NSRI is urging the public to be extremely cautious.
RELATED: NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool
A rip current is a deep section of water moving perpendicularly to the shore.
Main points raised by Robertson:
- Rip currents will pull you back into the ocean and not pull you under. However, if the water hits an obstruction, you might go down.
- Robertson urges citizens to stay in hip-deep water if they're not confident swimmers.
- Be on the lookout for lifeguards and swim where you're within their view.
- Ask locals that regularly visit your desired beach where the risks are and where it's safe to swim.
What you should do if you're caught in a rip current:
- The main thing is to remain calm
- You can't swim through a rip current, so if you're a strong swimmer, swim perpendicularly back into a surf zone to allow for the waves to wash you onshore
- If you aren't a strong swimmer, take a deep breath, float on your back and wait for lifeguards or the rescue service to pick you up.
- If you're a strong swimmer and see someone in distress, swim out to a buoy, grab it and swim to the person in distress. The buoys are able to float up to four people.
... most people in South Africa... can't swim to survive.Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO at National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Supplied
More from Lifestyle
Party HARD but stay safe, and don't use alcohol at the beach - City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town wants the public to have a good time while still keeping themselves and their little ones safe.Read More
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades
The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January.Read More
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience
It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you.Read More
[WATCH] Help 'The Children's Hospital Trust' raise funds for an orthopaedic unit
The Children's Hospital is dancing to help raise funds for its dream to build an orthopaedic unit.Read More
Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe
'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp.Read More
Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list
“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.Read More
Yes! You SHOULD be brushing your pet's teeth (at least 2-3 times per week)
Help prevent periodontal disease and other hygiene problems (beyond bad breath) by learning to brush your pets' teeth correctly.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Air fryer wars: Here's which ones to buy
If it's one thing most people wanted on Black Friday, it was an air fryer; hailed as a must-have for any kitchen.Read More