2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK





John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

The record follows a year of several heatwaves alongside minimal rainfall.

In 2022, meteorologists recorded the "highest annual average temperature across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88 degrees Celsius", according to the Met Office (the UK's meteorological authority).

The forecasting body has analysed temperature data since 1884.

It has recorded 10 of the hottest years on record since 2002.

In July, for the first time ever, temperatures in the UK broke through 40 degrees Celsius.

This year provides a stark illustration of the source of difficulty that many of our species are going to face if we don’t do more to deal with rising temperatures… John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC

Not necessarily a call for celebration that this record is being broken. [It] is another wake-up call to do something about global warming. John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC

