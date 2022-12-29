The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released
Today's lead story on the Midday Report is the appearance in court by one of the assailants in the Maselspoort Resort attack. The attack, widely reported via social media, showed three white adult males assaulting two black teenagers at the resort in the Free State.
Two of the three men, identified as 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Jan van der Westhuizen, appeared in court earlier in the week on charges of common assault and crimen injuria and were released with a warning. The third assailant, a 48-year-old man named Kobus Klaasen, will appear in court today.
My goodness. So you have 48-year-olds and 33-year-old racist white bullies who attack an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old in the pool. And then they are being released on a warning! Really?! What is wrong with the NPA? Why didn't they charge them? Why release them?Midday Report Listener
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Tributes pour in for Daily Sun reporter, Christopher Moagi
- Latest update on the Boksburg tanker explosion
- ANC releases statement addressing the use of public funds for ANC events
- Rabies case confirmed in Limpopo
- Delays at SA airports thanks to fuel issues
- Memorial service for Mampintsha held in Durban
Scroll up for full audio.
