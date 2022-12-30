After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down





John Maytham interviews Thembisa Fakude, a Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues.

The longest-running anti-government protest in Iran since the 1979 revolution has passed the 100-day mark, leaving more than 500 protestors dead, including 69 children.

© palinchak/123rf.com

The protests were sparked following the death of a young woman, Masha Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for wearing a head covering "inappropriately".

Thembisa Fakude weighs in:

This regime continues to violate the basic human rights of protestors and women

The protests aren't slowing down despite the decrease in media coverage

Iran accuses the United States of encouraging the protests

It's a regime that's known for this... crimes are perpetrated by the so-called morality police; self-appointed men, against women and girls in Iran, who go around looking who's dressed appropriately or not. Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues

Despite talk of the morality police being disbarred, they still exist, harassing women and girls.

