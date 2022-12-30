Streaming issues? Report here
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023 Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality. 30 December 2022 12:18 PM
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years. 30 December 2022 11:26 AM
[PICS] Rescue team frees man trapped for 17 hours in mountain crack Western Cape heroes came to the aid of three mountain climbers who were all faced with tough and dangerous situations. 30 December 2022 10:55 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak. 30 December 2022 8:43 AM
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released All the news you need to know. 29 December 2022 1:01 PM
China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in? International visitors and foreign currency are what the country needs to grow the tourism industry and provide jobs. 29 December 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600 With a random act of kindness and a homeless man's critique of SA motorists — maybe, this video will harness some kindness in us. 30 December 2022 11:47 AM
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang. 30 December 2022 11:32 AM
What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI) Stay safe this holiday by knowing what to look out for and what to do if you're caught in a current. It could save your life! 30 December 2022 10:32 AM
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
Kaapse Klopse: A stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community. 30 December 2022 9:42 AM
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January. 30 December 2022 6:35 AM
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience It's silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you. 29 December 2022 11:25 AM
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year. 30 December 2022 11:08 AM
After 100 days, Iran's women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage. 30 December 2022 5:56 AM
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884. 30 December 2022 5:30 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
Ramaphosa's new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs

30 December 2022 11:26 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Coronavirus
COVID 19
respiratory
covid-19 respiratory disease
long COVID
brain fog

As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.

Africa Melane interviews Stellenbosch University’s Physiological Research Professor Resia Pretorius.

Right now, about 100 million people are suffering from long Covid.

It remains hard to diagnose and treat and has no cure.

It is often seen in patients that do not get better and experience consistent symptoms after four weeks of contracting acute Covid-19.

The long-standing illness often manifests as extreme fatigue, unrelenting brain fog and sudden bouts of shortness of breath.

Pretorius is part of a team researching one of the lesser-known causes of long Covid – inflammatory micro clots.

We believe it might be as much as 40% of individuals that contracted acute Covid will eventually suffer from long Covid.

Resia Pretorius, Research Professor and head of Physiological Sciences - University of Stellenbosch

When Covid-19 first came to light it was initially thought to be a typical respiratory disease, however, her research has shown the formation of tiny clots as the underlying cause of illness.

Pretorius believes that long-covid causes clotting pathologies in the human body and thus should be classified as a syndrome.

Clots end up in the bloodstream and often prohibit the optimum functioning of organ systems.

Unfortunately these little clots then also prevent our vasculature from bringing oxygen to our cells... which might be to our muscle cells, brain, heart and other organ systems.

Resia Pretorius, Research Professor and head of Physiological Sciences - University of Stellenbosch

People with genetic clotting pathologies might actually also be more prone to develop long-covid.

Resia Pretorius, Research Professor and head of Physiological Sciences - University of Stellenbosch

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




Share this:
