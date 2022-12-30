Vivienne Westwood, 'Queen of British fashion', dies 'peacefully' at 81

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Women in the maritime sector: Rigging is no longer just a man's world
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ntombovuyo Madyaliti
Today at 13:20
Law Enforcement in Cape Town on NYE & New Years Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wayne Dyason - Law Enforcement Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness - Malaria cases continue to rise in South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Didi Claassen
Today at 14:35
New Year's Eve concert at Kirstenbosch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Ro
Today at 14:45
Music in 2022: The Year in Review
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 15:10
Western Cape Road Safety Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:20
Safety matters :NSRI
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Ayres
Today at 15:40
URC rugby weekend ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Rich - Senior Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 16:05
Stresssful placement challenges face South African medical graduates contd.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Victor Khanyile
Today at 17:20
Agri SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrea Campher - Risk and disaster manager at Agri SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Party HARD but stay safe, and don't use alcohol at the beach - City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town wants the public to have a good time while still keeping themselves and their little ones safe. 30 December 2022 10:00 AM
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak. 30 December 2022 8:43 AM
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January. 30 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Local
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
View all Politics
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released All the news you need to know. 29 December 2022 1:01 PM
China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in? International visitors and foreign currency are what the country needs to grow the tourism industry and provide jobs. 29 December 2022 9:17 AM
Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist Long and consistent power cuts are not just inconveniencing South Africans but also tearing through the country’s economy. 29 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all Business
What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI) Stay safe this holiday by knowing what to look out for and what to do if you're caught in a current. It could save your life! 30 December 2022 10:32 AM
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you. 29 December 2022 11:25 AM
[WATCH] Help 'The Children's Hospital Trust' raise funds for an orthopaedic unit The Children's Hospital is dancing to help raise funds for its dream to build an orthopaedic unit. 29 December 2022 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
View all Sport
'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians' Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community. 30 December 2022 9:42 AM
Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe 'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp. 29 December 2022 11:10 AM
Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list “Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world w... 29 December 2022 7:04 AM
View all Entertainment
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage. 30 December 2022 5:56 AM
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884. 30 December 2022 5:30 AM
US to implement mandatory Covid tests for Chinese tourists As of January 2023, the US will start requiring a negative Covid-19 test for Chinese travellers entering the country. 29 December 2022 10:34 AM
View all World
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Celebrities

Vivienne Westwood, 'Queen of British fashion', dies 'peacefully' at 81

30 December 2022 6:05 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Vivienne Westwood

Westwood died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in London. Tributes are pouring in from around the world.

The 'mother of punk' is remembered for pioneering British fashion with her androgynous designs, punk style, and iconic slogan tees birthed in the 1970s.

She's also memorialised for dressing some of the biggest stars in fashion (amongst many other things).

It's reported that she died peacefully doing things she loved right up until the end (what a great way way to go).

Tributes from her fashionista friends, family, design houses and media are pouring in...

She never failed to surprise and shock. You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance. I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations.

Marc Jacobs, Hollywood fashion designer

I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.

Andreas Kronthaler, Westwood's husband & creative partner

To the fashion rebel and punk QUEEN, thank you for sharing your work, creativity, and irreverent attitude towards life, fashion, and the establishment for decades.

Vivienne Westwood (8 April 1941 - 29 December 2022)

Fashion icon

Non-conformist

Legend

May you rest in peace...


This article first appeared on KFM : Vivienne Westwood, 'Queen of British fashion', dies 'peacefully' at 81




30 December 2022 6:05 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Vivienne Westwood

More from Celebrities

‘People will talk, if you do good or bad.’ Kelly Khumalo, on new song release

13 December 2022 1:57 PM

Kelly Khumalo, famously dubbed, 'The Voice of Africa' joins Clarence Ford to talk about new song, 'Bazokhuluma' and its meaning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January

Local Business

These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades

Entertainment Lifestyle Local

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

Sport

EWN Highlights

Festive season road death toll worrying, say GP traffic officials

30 December 2022 12:06 PM

4 of KZN's most wanted suspects killed in shootout with police

30 December 2022 11:49 AM

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

30 December 2022 11:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA