Party HARD but stay safe, and don't use alcohol at the beach - City of Cape Town

It raised a number of points in this regard:
- Adequate safety measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone is able to return home safely at the end of the day.
- Since 1 December there have been five fatal drownings, eight near-drownings and one near-drowning at a public swimming pool.
- The City urges the public to not bring alcohol to the beaches or to swim while intoxicated.
- The public needs to ensure that children are constantly visible and under the supervision of a responsible adult.
- Identikidz, a project launched mid-December, has tagged 53 766 children to keep them safe.
- If a child has been lost and unsuccessfully reunited with parents before nightfall, they will be placed in the care of the Department of Social Development.
The City urges the public to swim in designated safe zones, between the flags, and to swim under the clear vision of lifeguards.
Between the resources we have in place at our recreational facilities, and the universal safety rules, it is possible that everyone can return home after a day in the sun, with nothing but a tan and good memories. So, I implore our visitors once more – take accountability for your personal safety; listen to the instructions of lifeguards and other officials; have your child tagged with our Identikidz project, and keep an eye on everyone in your group.Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health
Please leave the alcohol at home as this impairs your judgment, and could have dire consequences. It also mars the experience of those around you, particularly where drinking is accompanied by anti-social behaviour.Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health
Click here to read the full press release.
