'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians'
Lester Kiewit interviews Muneeb Gambeno, director of Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA).
Listen to the interview below.
For most people (especially the younger generation from the Cape Flats), the Kaapse Klopse and parades are more than just a celebration — it's an opportunity for young people to learn new skills and empower themselves.
Klopse has become a vehicle for us to redirect the youth from the ills that we find in our communities.Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)
We’ve got klopse kamers or club rooms where we attract the youth and we really provide them with a skill. And the consequence of all of that is that we are now seeing that some of the youngsters who have grown up in carnivals are now in their late teens or early twenties… many of them are going on to become professional musicians.Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)
It's true! These parades produced local legends like Loukmaan and Emo Adams.
If you're still deciding on whether to see the troops parade their newly acquired skills and primed talent this weekend, GO!
It'll be a jol.
We wish the troop members sterkte for this weekend's parade and the aspiring musicians in the teams as well — never give up on your dreams!
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians'
Source : Picture: EWN
