'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Women in the maritime sector: Rigging is no longer just a man's world
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ntombovuyo Madyaliti
Today at 13:20
Law Enforcement in Cape Town on NYE & New Years Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wayne Dyason - Law Enforcement Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness - Malaria cases continue to rise in South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Didi Claassen
Today at 14:35
New Year's Eve concert at Kirstenbosch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Ro
Today at 14:45
Music in 2022: The Year in Review
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 15:10
Western Cape Road Safety Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:20
Safety matters :NSRI
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Ayres
Today at 15:40
URC rugby weekend ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Rich - Senior Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 16:05
Stresssful placement challenges face South African medical graduates contd.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Victor Khanyile
Today at 17:20
Agri SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrea Campher - Risk and disaster manager at Agri SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Rescue team frees man trapped for 17 hours in mountain crack Western Cape heroes came to the aid of three mountain climbers who were all faced with tough and dangerous situations. 30 December 2022 10:55 AM
Party HARD but stay safe, and don't use alcohol at the beach - City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town wants the public to have a good time while still keeping themselves and their little ones safe. 30 December 2022 10:00 AM
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak. 30 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all Local
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
View all Politics
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released All the news you need to know. 29 December 2022 1:01 PM
China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in? International visitors and foreign currency are what the country needs to grow the tourism industry and provide jobs. 29 December 2022 9:17 AM
Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist Long and consistent power cuts are not just inconveniencing South Africans but also tearing through the country’s economy. 29 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all Business
What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI) Stay safe this holiday by knowing what to look out for and what to do if you're caught in a current. It could save your life! 30 December 2022 10:32 AM
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January. 30 December 2022 6:35 AM
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you. 29 December 2022 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
View all Sport
'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians' Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community. 30 December 2022 9:42 AM
Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe 'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp. 29 December 2022 11:10 AM
Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list “Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world w... 29 December 2022 7:04 AM
View all Entertainment
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage. 30 December 2022 5:56 AM
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884. 30 December 2022 5:30 AM
US to implement mandatory Covid tests for Chinese tourists As of January 2023, the US will start requiring a negative Covid-19 test for Chinese travellers entering the country. 29 December 2022 10:34 AM
View all World
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians'

30 December 2022 9:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar
Kaapse Klopse
Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association
Lester Kiewit
Muneeb Gambeno

Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community.

Lester Kiewit interviews Muneeb Gambeno, director of Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA).

Listen to the interview below.

For most people (especially the younger generation from the Cape Flats), the Kaapse Klopse and parades are more than just a celebration — it's an opportunity for young people to learn new skills and empower themselves.

Klopse has become a vehicle for us to redirect the youth from the ills that we find in our communities.

Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)

We’ve got klopse kamers or club rooms where we attract the youth and we really provide them with a skill. And the consequence of all of that is that we are now seeing that some of the youngsters who have grown up in carnivals are now in their late teens or early twenties… many of them are going on to become professional musicians.

Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)

It's true! These parades produced local legends like Loukmaan and Emo Adams.

If you're still deciding on whether to see the troops parade their newly acquired skills and primed talent this weekend, GO!

It'll be a jol.

We wish the troop members sterkte for this weekend's parade and the aspiring musicians in the teams as well — never give up on your dreams!

Mardi Gras Happy GIFfrom Mardi Gras GIFs

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : 'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians'




30 December 2022 9:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar
Kaapse Klopse
Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association
Lester Kiewit
Muneeb Gambeno

More from Entertainment

These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades

30 December 2022 6:35 AM

The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person participates in Secret Sunrise.

Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience

29 December 2022 11:25 AM

It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate NYE at THE ART OF DUPLICITY with CPT's 'secret' speakeasy bar.

Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe

29 December 2022 11:10 AM

'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list

29 December 2022 7:04 AM

“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simev/123rf

King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals

23 December 2022 12:11 PM

King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham

23 December 2022 11:02 AM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday

23 December 2022 10:34 AM

A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim Engelbrecht chats Reyka season 2 and the International Emmy Awards

22 December 2022 1:35 PM

The South African star chats to EB Inglis about her trip to New York and what to expect in the next season of Reyka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cycling on Sea Point Promenade. © ammentorp/123rf.com

CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards

21 December 2022 1:36 PM

Cape Town views are great but its people are award-winning — helping us rank #10 on the 'friendliest cities in the world' list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January

Local Business

These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades

Entertainment Lifestyle Local

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

Sport

EWN Highlights

Festive season road death toll worrying, say GP traffic officials

30 December 2022 12:06 PM

4 of KZN's most wanted suspects killed in shootout with police

30 December 2022 11:49 AM

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

30 December 2022 11:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA