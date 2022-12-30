Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Women in the maritime sector: Rigging is no longer just a man's world
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ntombovuyo Madyaliti
Today at 13:20
Law Enforcement in Cape Town on NYE & New Years Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wayne Dyason - Law Enforcement Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness - Malaria cases continue to rise in South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Didi Claassen
Today at 14:35
New Year's Eve concert at Kirstenbosch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Ro
Today at 14:45
Music in 2022: The Year in Review
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 15:10
Western Cape Road Safety Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:20
Safety matters :NSRI
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Ayres
Today at 15:40
URC rugby weekend ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Rich - Senior Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 16:05
Stresssful placement challenges face South African medical graduates contd.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Victor Khanyile
Today at 17:20
Agri SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrea Campher - Risk and disaster manager at Agri SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Rescue team frees man trapped for 17 hours in mountain crack Western Cape heroes came to the aid of three mountain climbers who were all faced with tough and dangerous situations. 30 December 2022 10:55 AM
Party HARD but stay safe, and don't use alcohol at the beach - City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town wants the public to have a good time while still keeping themselves and their little ones safe. 30 December 2022 10:00 AM
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak. 30 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all Local
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
View all Politics
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released All the news you need to know. 29 December 2022 1:01 PM
China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in? International visitors and foreign currency are what the country needs to grow the tourism industry and provide jobs. 29 December 2022 9:17 AM
Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist Long and consistent power cuts are not just inconveniencing South Africans but also tearing through the country’s economy. 29 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all Business
What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI) Stay safe this holiday by knowing what to look out for and what to do if you're caught in a current. It could save your life! 30 December 2022 10:32 AM
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January. 30 December 2022 6:35 AM
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you. 29 December 2022 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
View all Sport
'Kaapse Klopse a stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians' Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community. 30 December 2022 9:42 AM
Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe 'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp. 29 December 2022 11:10 AM
Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list “Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world w... 29 December 2022 7:04 AM
View all Entertainment
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage. 30 December 2022 5:56 AM
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884. 30 December 2022 5:30 AM
US to implement mandatory Covid tests for Chinese tourists As of January 2023, the US will start requiring a negative Covid-19 test for Chinese travellers entering the country. 29 December 2022 10:34 AM
View all World
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

30 December 2022 7:59 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Pele
John Maytham
The World View
John Adderley

The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies.

John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Football legend and pioneer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pelé, passed away on Thursday.

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com
A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

RELATED: Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82

Pelé's death comes after a long battle with colon cancer which was confirmed by the Albert Einstein hospital in Brazil, where he underwent treatment.

The legend's daughter took to Instagram to announce the passing of her father with the caption "Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace 💔💔💔".

Screenshot of Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento's Instagram announcing the death of football legend
Screenshot of Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento's Instagram announcing the death of football legend

The death of Pelé has shaken the world of sports and many football stars have taken to social media to express their love, respect and fond memories of Pelé.

Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, and to Blacks and mostly, he gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!

Neymar, Brazilian football player

My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from a distance. He will never be forgotten, and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football player

Rest in peace, Pele.

Lionel Messi, Argentine football player

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




30 December 2022 7:59 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Pele
John Maytham
The World View
John Adderley

More from Sport

The Stormers' Deon Fourie celebrates the side's United Rugby Championship victory. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'

23 December 2022 8:17 AM

Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter

Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?

15 December 2022 1:29 PM

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Siv Ngesi challenging Cape Town Sevens fans by DHL Africa @dhl

[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets

10 December 2022 2:14 PM

Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 2022 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal matches. Picture: Eyewitness News

[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals

9 December 2022 8:29 AM

Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday

8 December 2022 1:32 PM

The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sbu Nkosi.@Springboks/Twitter.

Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?

8 December 2022 5:19 AM

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!

7 December 2022 7:30 AM

There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks’ Sbu Nkosi in action during the team’s match against England at Emirates Airline Park. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break

7 December 2022 7:12 AM

The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @thecapetowntigers/Instagram.

We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe

5 December 2022 5:59 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© barbraford/123rf.com

Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy

5 December 2022 11:26 AM

Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January

Local Business

These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades

Entertainment Lifestyle Local

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

Sport

EWN Highlights

Festive season road death toll worrying, say GP traffic officials

30 December 2022 12:06 PM

4 of KZN's most wanted suspects killed in shootout with police

30 December 2022 11:49 AM

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

30 December 2022 11:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA