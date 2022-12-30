Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday
John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.
Football legend and pioneer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pelé, passed away on Thursday.
RELATED: Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82
Pelé's death comes after a long battle with colon cancer which was confirmed by the Albert Einstein hospital in Brazil, where he underwent treatment.
The legend's daughter took to Instagram to announce the passing of her father with the caption "Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace 💔💔💔".
The death of Pelé has shaken the world of sports and many football stars have taken to social media to express their love, respect and fond memories of Pelé.
Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, and to Blacks and mostly, he gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!Neymar, Brazilian football player
My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from a distance. He will never be forgotten, and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé.Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football player
Rest in peace, Pele.Lionel Messi, Argentine football player
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
