WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January





Africa Melane interviews tech journalist Toby Shapshak.

Smartphone users across the world will be impacted when WhatsApp stops working on 49 popular smartphones on 1 January 2023.

Many people across the world, particularly in Africa, do not have the means to buy a new phone to stay connected.

The vast majority of new users are coming from emerging markets, such as Africa... a very poor continent. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist

WhatsApp is the "glue that holds the messaging of the internet together", says Shapshak.

Some of the brands that will be impacted include Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, Sony and Lenovo, amongst others.

We live in a world where the vast majority of people can't afford a $50 to $100 smartphone. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist

So many people in the world can't afford to buy a new phone, and therefore what they have is what they use. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist

