[PICS] Rescue team frees man trapped for 17 hours in mountain crack





Three people will live to see another day through the successful efforts of dedicated teams of Western Cape rescuers.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) and the Western Cape Health Department's EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) facilitated three separate mountain rescues.

The first rescue involved retrieving a hiker who was trapped for 17 hours in a mountain crack, on a remote mountain peak – barely able to breathe.

After two men had lost their trail while hiking near Nuwerust Farm in the Cederberg, they attempted to slide down the peak by climbing down a series of narrow 'chimneys'. One of them became stuck on Tuesday afternoon and was unable to get out.

He spent the rest of the evening constricted in the narrow opening, only able to take a few small breaths.

Fortunately, the men were able to flag down passing rock climbers who then alerted local emergency services.

The WSAR and AMS team rescue helicopter flew to Cederberg to assist the trapped backpackers and managed to transport them to a nearby landing zone.

The second retrieval happened on Wednesday morning when a 25-year-old man from Mpumalanga, fell and injured himself on Lions Head.

He was flown to a nearby landing zone and handed over to an ambulance, before being transported to a hospital.

Lastly, an injured member of a local hiking group who was trekking from the Elephant’s Eye Cave above Silvermine was assisted down the trail to a nearby vehicle after he injured his knee.

WSAR spokesperson, David Nel, appeals for caution and thorough planning from all wilderness enthusiasts.

He says more popular trails are likely to see an increase in the number of hikers after the Christmas weekend.

“We appeal to all mountain users to plan appropriately, avoid hiking in the hottest hours of the day, carry enough water and save our emergency contact number 021 937 0300 to their phones.

WSAR is a network of government agencies, and civilian volunteer organisations, that partner in search and rescue.