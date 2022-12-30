The Midday Report Express: Memorials pour in for football legend Pelé.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023 Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality. 30 December 2022 12:18 PM
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years. 30 December 2022 11:26 AM
[PICS] Rescue team frees man trapped for 17 hours in mountain crack Western Cape heroes came to the aid of three mountain climbers who were all faced with tough and dangerous situations. 30 December 2022 10:55 AM
View all Local
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
View all Politics
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak. 30 December 2022 8:43 AM
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released All the news you need to know. 29 December 2022 1:01 PM
China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in? International visitors and foreign currency are what the country needs to grow the tourism industry and provide jobs. 29 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600 With a random act of kindness and a homeless man's critique of SA motorists — maybe, this video will harness some kindness in us. 30 December 2022 11:47 AM
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang. 30 December 2022 11:32 AM
What to do if you're caught in a rip current (according to the NSRI) Stay safe this holiday by knowing what to look out for and what to do if you're caught in a current. It could save your life! 30 December 2022 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
View all Sport
Kaapse Klopse: A stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community. 30 December 2022 9:42 AM
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January. 30 December 2022 6:35 AM
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you. 29 December 2022 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year. 30 December 2022 11:08 AM
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage. 30 December 2022 5:56 AM
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884. 30 December 2022 5:30 AM
View all World
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
The Midday Report Express: Memorials pour in for football legend Pelé.

30 December 2022 12:40 PM
by Zaid Kriel

All the news you need to know.

Brazil and indeed the world awoke stunned today with news of the death of football legend Pelé.

In honour of their national hero, his home nation of Brazil begins three days of national mourning today for the man many have called the greatest player of all time.

During his international career, Pelé won three FIFA World Cups, in 1958, again in 1962 and lastly in 1970. He remains the only player ever to have accomplished that feat. He was nicknamed _O Rei, _The King, after his emergence at the 1958 tournament where he scored six goals in four matches, including a hat trick.

Sportswriters at the time hailed him as "the first black global sporting superstar". In Brazil, he was hailed as a national hero for his accomplishments in football and for his outspoken support of policies that improve the social conditions of the poor.

Pele died on Thursday at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

This is the man that changed football from being an ordinary game of kick and run, to a beautiful game. He added the word 'beautiful' and changed everything.

Marks Maponyane, retired South African footballer

Other key issues on the Midday Report:

  • Memorial held for Boksburg tanker explosion victims. Death toll rises to 34.
  • Police and emergency services are on high alert in the lead-up to New Year's Eve.
  • Sparked by the Free State racial attack, South African Comedian Tats Nkonzo created a song highlighting the importance of naming racial perpetrators.
  • Durban Kwaito/ Gqom Star Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumolo is being laid to rest today
  • Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge's New Year's Eve party is deemed one of the most expensive parties in SA

Scroll up for full audio.




30 December 2022 12:40 PM
by Zaid Kriel

