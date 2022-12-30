5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC





John Maytham interviews senior BBC broadcast journalist John Adderley.

Nearly 5000 spiking incidents have been reported to UK police in 2022.

Data released by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) reveals that among the 800 tests carried out so far, the most common drugs detected were cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

Police have urged people who believe they have been spiked to report the incident as quickly as possible.

So the tests can be carried out rapidly because drugs pass through the system so quickly so often there’s always very limited evidence. John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC

