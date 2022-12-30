



Thulas Simelane interviews scientist and energy and resilience expert David Lipschitz.

Eskom’s energy-generating capacity stands at just above 50% instead of 90%, says Lipschitz.

Two of Eskom's newer power stations are defunct and unable to keep up with the demand for electricity.

Eskom simply does not know how to build power stations, he says.

The grid faces a 47-gigawatt deficit, a fact that was predicted as far back as 1998.

The government does not incentivise renewable energy sources which are compatible with South Africa’s energy grid.

Do the laws and the tariffs exist? Yes. Have they been implemented? No. David Lipschitz, Energy and resilience expert

This article first appeared on 702 : Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023