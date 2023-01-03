Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery
On this day, 54 years ago, German former race car driver Michael Schumacher was born.
Schumacher has had a wildly successful Formula One career, competing for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
At the time of his retirement in 2012, Schumacher held a record 91 wins, 68 pole positions, 77 fastest laps and 155 podium finishes, which has since been broken by Lewis Hamilton.
In an interview for the Netflix show Schumacher, Schumacher's wife, Corinna, said, "I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different but he's here."
Almost a decade after the incident, there has been no word about his current condition, but fans across the world have shared their love and support for Schumacher wishing him well wishes and a speedy recovery.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
