City of Cape Town temporarily closes three beaches due to sewage spills
CAPE TOWN - At least three bathing spots had to be closed across Cape Town on one of the city's busiest beach days of the year.
It emerged on Monday that a section of Fish Hoek Beach had to be shut due to a sewage spill caused by a blocked pipe.
Two other stretches of sand in Strand Beach and Small Bay in Blaauwberg were also temporarily closed due to sewage spills.
Similar cases in December were caused by faulty sewer pumps that struggled to switch on again because of Eskom's rolling power cuts.
The city's Alex Lansdowne said that they were conducting daily water tests.
“Our sewerage reticulation infrastructure is under immense strain due to the higher stages of load shedding. This results in pump station failures, as well as pressure differentials which often cause and break sewerage reticulation pipelines which, then, cause pollution incidents into our beaches.”
He appealed to bathers to steer clear from the water in those three locations for now.
"Where there are water bodies in beaches that are closed, there will be signage and the City of Cape Town encourages all residents to not go in the water where there is signage saying that the water is unsafe for contact or recreational use."
This article first appeared on EWN : City of Cape Town temporarily closes three beaches due to sewage spills
