Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Be smart and look after your skin warns experts
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dorothy Du Plooy - Services Specialist at CANSA
Dorothy du Plooy
Today at 05:10
A year later, still no real answers on Parliament fire
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Richard Walls - Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch Uni
Today at 05:46
Explainer: South Africans could see a a massive jump in the cost of living this year...
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hayley Parry - Money Coach and Director at Worth Financial Education
Today at 06:15
No festive season for SRD grant recipients who did not get paid
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daddy Mabe
Today at 06:40
Strong bum muscles are essential for one's wellbeing
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Charlotte Ganderton - physiotherapy lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology
Dr Matthew King - Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Lecturer and Physiotherapist at La Trobe University
Today at 06:52
SA online retail passed R50billion mark in 2022
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Making the Western Cape more energy resilient in 2023
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde
Today at 07:20
Who will fill SA's domestic air travel void in 2023, as demand pushes prices sky high
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phutego Mojapele
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:52
What new lease for Killarney International Raceway will bring
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Greg Mills, Board Member for Motorsports South Africa
Today at 08:07
Let's have a go at this chat bot thing!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, at Plain Speak
Today at 09:15
Nature of the crime. Is that why Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe is still in custody?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 09:40
Why is teen pregnancy occurring in such high numbers?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mara Glennie - Founder at TEARS
Today at 10:05
Heritage Half Hour: How do you declare D6 a heritage site? Why do we declare certain sites as [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 10:30
Calls for Bokaap parking to be regulated
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 11:05
Who qualifies for housing schemes? Minister Tertius Simmers on social housing
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...
Today at 11:30
REPLAY: SA plans to produce our own Cholera vaccine
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 13:10
On the couch: UCT Summer School (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Medee Rall
Elizabeth Handley
Today at 13:40
CarTalk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired All the news you need to know. 3 January 2023 12:19 PM
Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach John Maytham interviews Jandre Bakker of the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works. 3 January 2023 11:55 AM
'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it' The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword. 3 January 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Politics
Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down) E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation. 3 January 2023 6:12 AM
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023 Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality. 30 December 2022 12:18 PM
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak. 30 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cape Town's 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar', back with a BIG BANG in 2023 Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations came back with a bang after a two-year-long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 3 January 2023 9:20 PM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
Despite health warnings and stench, bathers are enjoying the Milnerton lagoon The City must come up with a solution to the sewage pollution instead of putting up additional signage, says Rethink the Stink. 3 January 2023 8:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season' Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium. 23 December 2022 8:17 AM
View all Sport
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang. 30 December 2022 11:32 AM
Kaapse Klopse: A stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community. 30 December 2022 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year. 30 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all World
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach

3 January 2023 11:55 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Jandré Bakker
Western Cape Transport and Public Works

John Maytham interviews Jandre Bakker of the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

  • The Western Cape recorded a 28% reduction in road deaths over the festive season compared to last year

  • Provincial transport officials attribute the drop in road deaths to its new approach to traffic enforcement

  • Traffic volumes are expected to peak this week as more people make their way back to the province following the festive season

Copyright : Khongkit Wiriyachan / 123rf
Copyright : Khongkit Wiriyachan / 123rf

Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as people begin returning to their destinations following the festive season holiday break.

An influx of vehicles into the Western Cape on national roads including the N1, N2 and the R27 coastal road is expected to peak over the weekend of 7 to 8 January.

It's been a relatively quiet holiday period on the province's roads, with Western Cape transport officials recording a 28% reduction in fatalities compared to last year.

Bakker attributes the decrease in road deaths to the Department adopting a new approach to traffic law enforcement over busy periods.

We're doing more smaller operations across the province [and] more visible policing.

Jandre Bakker, spokesperson at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

We have seen people change their behaviour the moment they see a traffic officer or a law enforcement vehicle.

Jandre Bakker, spokesperson at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

Along with our 'Ghost Squad', when people start misbehaving when they think there isn't a traffic officer close by...

Jandre Bakker, spokesperson at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




3 January 2023 11:55 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Jandré Bakker
Western Cape Transport and Public Works

More from Local

FILE: Flames arise from the National Assembly, the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, after a fire that broke out the day before restarted, in Cape Town, on 3 January 2022. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired

3 January 2023 12:19 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'

3 January 2023 9:28 AM

The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Milnerton Lagoon Beach. Picture: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook

Despite health warnings and stench, bathers are enjoying the Milnerton lagoon

3 January 2023 8:52 AM

The City must come up with a solution to the sewage pollution instead of putting up additional signage, says Rethink the Stink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town

3 January 2023 7:56 AM

There's a very clear correlation between sewage overflow and load shedding, says The City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.

Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

3 January 2023 7:46 AM

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)

3 January 2023 6:12 AM

E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Fish Hoek beach. Picture: ghaddad/123rf.com

City of Cape Town temporarily closes three beaches due to sewage spills

3 January 2023 5:57 AM

It emerged on Monday that a section of Fish Hoek Beach had to be shut due to a sewage spill caused by a blocked pipe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023

30 December 2022 12:18 PM

Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs

30 December 2022 11:26 AM

As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Janke Lochner and Brent Russell/Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape Facebook

[PICS] Rescue team frees man trapped for 17 hours in mountain crack

30 December 2022 10:55 AM

Western Cape heroes came to the aid of three mountain climbers who were all faced with tough and dangerous situations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Despite health warnings and stench, bathers are enjoying the Milnerton lagoon

Local Lifestyle

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

Lifestyle Sport

Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach

Local

EWN Highlights

Hawks make multi-million rand abalone bust in Killarney Gardens

3 January 2023 8:22 PM

Dpt of Infrastructure Development incapable of fixing Tambo Memorial: Denosa

3 January 2023 7:18 PM

Allow university students with oustanding debt to register: NPO to Nzimande

3 January 2023 7:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA