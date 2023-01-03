Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach

Today at 04:50 Health Feature: Be smart and look after your skin warns experts Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dorothy Du Plooy - Services Specialist at CANSA

Dorothy du Plooy

Today at 05:10 A year later, still no real answers on Parliament fire Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Richard Walls - Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch Uni

Today at 05:46 Explainer: South Africans could see a a massive jump in the cost of living this year... Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Hayley Parry - Money Coach and Director at Worth Financial Education

Today at 06:15 No festive season for SRD grant recipients who did not get paid Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Daddy Mabe

Today at 06:40 Strong bum muscles are essential for one's wellbeing Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Charlotte Ganderton - physiotherapy lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology

Dr Matthew King - Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Lecturer and Physiotherapist at La Trobe University

Today at 06:52 SA online retail passed R50billion mark in 2022 Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Making the Western Cape more energy resilient in 2023 Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alan Winde

Today at 07:20 Who will fill SA's domestic air travel void in 2023, as demand pushes prices sky high Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Phutego Mojapele

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 07:52 What new lease for Killarney International Raceway will bring Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Greg Mills, Board Member for Motorsports South Africa

Today at 08:07 Let's have a go at this chat bot thing! Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, at Plain Speak

Today at 09:15 Nature of the crime. Is that why Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe is still in custody? Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

Today at 09:40 Why is teen pregnancy occurring in such high numbers? Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Mara Glennie - Founder at TEARS

Today at 10:05 Heritage Half Hour: How do you declare D6 a heritage site? Why do we declare certain sites as [ZOOM] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Prof Ciraj Rassool

Today at 10:30 Calls for Bokaap parking to be regulated Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Osman Shaboodien

Today at 11:05 Who qualifies for housing schemes? Minister Tertius Simmers on social housing Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...

Today at 11:30 REPLAY: SA plans to produce our own Cholera vaccine Views and News with Clarence Ford

Today at 13:10 On the couch: UCT Summer School (IN STUDIO) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Medee Rall

Elizabeth Handley

Today at 13:40 CarTalk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ernest Page Motoring Journalist

Today at 14:10 Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler (IN STUDIO) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

