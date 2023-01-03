Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach
-
The Western Cape recorded a 28% reduction in road deaths over the festive season compared to last year
-
Provincial transport officials attribute the drop in road deaths to its new approach to traffic enforcement
-
Traffic volumes are expected to peak this week as more people make their way back to the province following the festive season
Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as people begin returning to their destinations following the festive season holiday break.
An influx of vehicles into the Western Cape on national roads including the N1, N2 and the R27 coastal road is expected to peak over the weekend of 7 to 8 January.
It's been a relatively quiet holiday period on the province's roads, with Western Cape transport officials recording a 28% reduction in fatalities compared to last year.
Bakker attributes the decrease in road deaths to the Department adopting a new approach to traffic law enforcement over busy periods.
We're doing more smaller operations across the province [and] more visible policing.Jandre Bakker, spokesperson at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.
We have seen people change their behaviour the moment they see a traffic officer or a law enforcement vehicle.Jandre Bakker, spokesperson at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.
Along with our 'Ghost Squad', when people start misbehaving when they think there isn't a traffic officer close by...Jandre Bakker, spokesperson at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : @mec_mitchell/Twitter
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired
All the news you need to know.Read More
'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'
The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.Read More
Despite health warnings and stench, bathers are enjoying the Milnerton lagoon
The City must come up with a solution to the sewage pollution instead of putting up additional signage, says Rethink the Stink.Read More
Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town
There's a very clear correlation between sewage overflow and load shedding, says The City of Cape Town.Read More
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst
Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.Read More
Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)
E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.Read More
City of Cape Town temporarily closes three beaches due to sewage spills
It emerged on Monday that a section of Fish Hoek Beach had to be shut due to a sewage spill caused by a blocked pipe.Read More
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023
Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.Read More
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs
As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.Read More